1,050 people in need get extra Christmas payment

(CNS): The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development confirmed Monday that all recipients of Permanent Financial Assistance will receive an additional $150 with their standard financial assistance distribution for this month, which will be included with the Needs Assessment Unit’s December 2021 distribution.

Minister André Ebanks said, “This increased permanent financial assistance distribution, while modest and funded by identified savings, is intended to provide additional assistance during the holiday season more than 1,050 persons who are elderly and in need, as well as those who cannot have a livelihood because of a permanent physical or mental disability.”