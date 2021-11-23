Workers wanted for Christmas clean-up

NiCE workers (file photo)

(CNS): The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI) has confirmed that the annual National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) will take place next month, offering unemployed Caymanians just under three weeks of work before Christmas. The programme starts on 6 December and ends on 23 December, and the deadline for applications is Wednesday, 1 December.

The work involves the cleaning and maintenance of the roadside, parks, cemeteries and beaches. This year participants in the project will be required to undergo rapid lateral flow COVID-19 tests throughout their involvement in the programme.

“Given the economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional financial strains that the holiday season can pose, it is good we can put people to work,” said Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for the programme.

“The Public Works Department, which is overseeing the project, will ensure the work teams engaged in NiCE wear masks, adhere to proper hygiene practices and social distancing protocols. The safety of the crews is very important to us,” he added.