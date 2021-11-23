Workers wanted for Christmas clean-up
(CNS): The Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI) has confirmed that the annual National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE) will take place next month, offering unemployed Caymanians just under three weeks of work before Christmas. The programme starts on 6 December and ends on 23 December, and the deadline for applications is Wednesday, 1 December.
The work involves the cleaning and maintenance of the roadside, parks, cemeteries and beaches. This year participants in the project will be required to undergo rapid lateral flow COVID-19 tests throughout their involvement in the programme.
“Given the economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional financial strains that the holiday season can pose, it is good we can put people to work,” said Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for the programme.
“The Public Works Department, which is overseeing the project, will ensure the work teams engaged in NiCE wear masks, adhere to proper hygiene practices and social distancing protocols. The safety of the crews is very important to us,” he added.
Application forms are available at all district libraries, MP offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, WORC and the public reception at the Government Administration Building.
Completed application forms must be placed in the NiCE drop boxes at the district public libraries, WORC or the Government Administration Building.
Alternatively, they can be emailed to NCEP@gov.ky or send via WhatsApp to 917-0153, no later than noon on Wednesday, 1 December.
Category: Jobs, Local News
lets pay people to clean up their own trash while at the same time refusing to enforce littering laws and fines.
welcome to wonderland.
The “unemployed” that are already collecting stipends should be doing this (for no extra)
How about fixing the park in prospect that was never finished then the hurricane knocked over the poorly constructed cabanas. Hey Alden, you awake?
Ok- let’s continue with the ‘let’s buy some votes’ waste of money exercise….pathetic
CIB can now plan when to crank up production of 345!
With the stipend on top of the NICE free cash, they’ll be drinking 1981 soon.
If the safety of their crews were of any legitimate concern, they would mandate that they be fully vaccinated prior to being hired.