Woman reports indecent assault during ride home

(CNS): A 49-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting a woman he was taking home Sunday morning. The woman reported to police that the man, whom she knew. was giving her a ride home but while travelling along South Church Street, he pulled over and made sexual advances towards her, touching her indecently.

The man had continued to drive after that but as they travelled along the West Bay Road, the woman was able to get out of the vehicle and he then drove away. The man was arrested later that afternoon and remains in custody as the investigation continues.