Woman charged for flying with positive COVID test

(CNS): A 28-year-old Jamaican woman who is resident in the Cayman Islands is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with failure to comply with COVID-19 control regulations. The woman was arrested in September after she was able to board a flight in Jamaica bound for Cayman, despite being positive for the virus, in contravention of the rules surrounding travel.

Cayman Airways has not yet released the details of how she was able to bypass two checks at the airport in Kingston to get on the flight even though her pre-travel test result was positive. On arrival here, however, the positive result was spotted and she and her travelling companion, who had a negative test, were both placed into government quarantine.

This is one of only a few cases of breach of COVID protocols that has made it to court out of dozens reported since the government began implementing them some 18 months ago, .

A number of others remain under investigation, with some still working their way through the criminal justice system. These include a police officer accused of breaking the lockdown rules last year and the teenage boy who breached travel isolation rules twice, which is being handled by the Mental Health Court.

The case against the mother of a George Town Primary School student who also breached quarantine by selling food and conducting other business is also said to be moving through the courts.

Meanwhile, several cases remain under investigation by police but RCIPS officials have confirmed that an undisclosed number of cases over the last few months have been closed for lack of evidence.