‘Wanted’ raccoon rounded up in West Bay

(CNS): A raccoon that spent ten days on the run on Grand Cayman was captured Tuesday after it was spotted by a local bus driver across the street from Foster’s Republix in West Bay, which is where it had escaped from, having stowed away in a shipping container from Miami. A second raccoon had been captured right away after the pair of wild animals ran out of the container when it was opened.

However, the animal that escaped became the subject of numerous memes and supposed ‘sightings’. From the press briefing to the Kimpton, the striped-tailed, bandit-masked animal popped up all over the place over the last ten days.

But although its unexpected arrival generated some comedy, there were concerns because raccoons can carry disease, including rabies, and catching it was a priority for the Department of Agriculture (DoA) and the Department of Environment.

“In responding to a tip from a bus driver, five DoA team members from animal welfare, animal control and the Veterinary Services Unit attended the area where the animal was spotted and captured it,” DoA Assistant Director Brian Crichlow said in a release from the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The team at DoA and all the agencies involved in the search are relieved that the animal has been caught. We are grateful to the bus driver who saw the animal, stopped his bus, reported it and waited until our team arrived. His quick actions were integral in us capturing the animal.”

Officials also said that samples from the first captured raccoon, which was euthanized shortly after it was trapped, were sent to the United States for testing and full results are pending. It is expected that the second racoon will also be euthanized.