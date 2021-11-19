Wanted man escapes after threatening police

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): RCIPS firearms officers conducting proactive patrols in George Town on Thursday spotted a wanted man near the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, but the unidentified fugitive managed to escape the armed officers. Police said that as the officers approached him, the man brandished a knife and threatened them. Although they drew their tasers and instructed the man to drop the knife, he fled on foot before he could be detained.

The officers reportedly chased him but lost sight of him near the passport office. No one was injured during the incident and no members of the public were placed in danger by the man, and the officers did not discharge any weapons. Police said they are still trying to locate the wanted man but are not publicly circulating his identity at this time.