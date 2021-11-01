UK accepts local vaccine records for travellers

MyHSA Patient Portal sign-up booths at the Lions Centre Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): The UK has begun accepting Cayman’s digital vaccine certificates through the HSA Patient Portal, eliminating the need for people travelling to the UK to request vaccination certification letters from Public Health. Those who have signed up for the HSA Patient Portal will be able to print out their COVID-19 Vaccination Record themselves to use as proof of their vaccination status. Anyone who has had their Covid-19 vaccine course here should sign up for the MyHSA Patient Portal, the main platform for quick access to personal digital vaccine records.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was pleased that Cayman’s vaccine certification is now being accepted as proof by UK authorities.

“This removes a significant burden from HSA staff at this time when they are under such pressure dealing with our cases of community transmission. It also makes going to the UK an easier process for everyone travelling from Cayman,” he added.