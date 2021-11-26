UCCI begins search for new president
(CNS): The current president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands, Dr Stacy McAfee, is not renewing her contract and the board is beginning the search for her replacement. According to a release from UCCI Board Chairman Gilbert McLean, the job will now be advertised overseas as well as locally. McAfee took up the post in 2018 on a three-year contract, which ends on 31 December. She replaced Roy Bodden after he retired at the end of a successful tenure at the helm of the local college.
Thanking her for her service, McLean said, “Dr McAfee has decided and given notice that she will no longer continue as President and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands. She has indicated that she will be relocating to the USA with her family.”
He said that an interim president will be appointed to serve until the recruitment exercise finds a permanent candidate.
Category: Education, Local News
Ran off another one… Cayman until you can get enough your people educated to run things, you must depend on and embrace overseas staff that have the abilities, education and background. You need to have staff that can HELP do this so that someday they can take the helm.
This is why we find ourselves in a situation with the government leaving us nothing to choose from nor depend on to run the government.
On that note, we cannot keep voting in the ‘connected’ old school self-serving people that do not want the best for us. They only want to feather their own nest. (I’m looking at youse Alden, Mac and all your cronies from the last gowerment. You too Roy)
#bringbacksyed
I think that UCCI would be in a better place if it was Mr. McLean who resigned rather than Dr. McAfee.
Kenny for president!
McKeeva for President. So many degrees. Overqualified.