UCCI begins search for new president

Dr Stacy McAfee

(CNS): The current president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands, Dr Stacy McAfee, is not renewing her contract and the board is beginning the search for her replacement. According to a release from UCCI Board Chairman Gilbert McLean, the job will now be advertised overseas as well as locally. McAfee took up the post in 2018 on a three-year contract, which ends on 31 December. She replaced Roy Bodden after he retired at the end of a successful tenure at the helm of the local college.

Thanking her for her service, McLean said, “Dr McAfee has decided and given notice that she will no longer continue as President and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands. She has indicated that she will be relocating to the USA with her family.”

He said that an interim president will be appointed to serve until the recruitment exercise finds a permanent candidate.



