Travellers not allowed to do own lateral flow tests

(CNS): Fully vaccinated visitors and returning residents who want to avoid quarantine as the Cayman Islands transitions into Phase 4 of the border reopening plan will not be doing their own lateral flow tests for SARS-CoV-2. Instead travellers will be required to take the three rapid tests during their first ten days after arrival with a registered health professional, costing $25 each, at either a designated centre, a doctor’s surgery or an established location at the hotel where they are staying if its available.

On arrival, vaccinated travellers who qualify to avoid isolation will be given a rapid antigen testing card by the Customs Border Control (CBC), and each of the tests they take will be documented and certified by the healthcare professional who administered those tests.

Local residents will need to find a certified test centre to take the LFT and get their cards stamped. But it will be down to hotels and other accommodation providers to help tourists access testing locations, and private sector tourism stakeholders must make sure the visitors are following the rules and taking those LFTs on their designated days.

“It is within the best interest of each tourist accommodation provider to support tourist visitors’ compliance with the testing requirements, as part of a quality service for a positive visitor experience,” according to the protocols published on the department of tourism website.

“It is recommended that at a minimum, tourism accommodation providers promote awareness of the requirements for testing amongst their tourist visitors, provide timely reminders to their tourist visitors of their test days, support easy access to testing for their tourist visitors.

“Hotels and other hospitality providers may require guests, for example, to present this card demonstrating that they are in compliance with testing requirements before allowing entry to high traffic areas such as restaurants and pools,” the new protocols say.

Accommodation providers will be expected to play a significant role in supervising guest compliance and then dealing with their isolation if they become positive during the course of their stay under this new phase of the border reopening status.

The two key documents relating to protocols around testing and managing accommodation set out a catalogue of must do’s for accommodation providers large and small, placing much of the responsibility for keeping everyone safe from the virus on hotel staff.

Speaking at Thursday’s press briefing, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that hotels and other stakeholders in tourism are being asked to implement workplace rapid testing policies. “We are strongly recommending that all tourism related business implement twice weekly testing programmes for their employees and stakeholders,” Bryan said.

He explained that all cleared and vaccinated travellers need to take tests on day 2, 5 and 10, where arrival day is zero. The tests must be certified by the testing provider and around two dozen testing centres have been approved for people to take these regular tests.

Bryan said all travellers, locals and visitors alike will pay the $25, and while government is trying to push the costs down, he said the test work involves more than the cost of the test kit.

A new online portal has been launched to enable travellers to apply to enter Cayman where they can upload vaccination details and get a clearance certificate. All travellers still need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken less than 72 hours before they leave the destination they are coming from.

Visitors must also prove they have travel insurance and agree to the various conditions of travel, including the need to isolate if they test positive at any point during their stay.

Government has so far cleared just over 4,100 people to enter the Cayman Islands under the new rules. The minister said that government is capping visitors to 20,000 per month but so far the monthly numbers are not even close to that. He explained that until the airlift increases next year, the expectations for guest arrivals remain relatively low.