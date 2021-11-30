Tourism centre planned for GT harbour front

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan addresses Parliament on Monday

(CNS): Government plans to develop a new tourism centre on a two-acre waterfront site it has acquired in George Town harbour, which will be turned into a training, entertainment and leisure centre and tourism attraction to accommodate restaurants, bars, a stage and possibly the Craft Market.

The site will provide a new place to train people to join the tourism sector while at the same time create a tourism attraction and a venue for musical events, Pirates Week and other festivals. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said government was initially investing CI$1 million to get the project off the ground, though he didn’t say how much the piece of coastline reclaimed for the people had cost or when it was acquired.

Speaking during the budget debate on Monday, Bryan said that the proposed project would utilize the concrete and wooden buildings already on the land, which is located just north of the Lobster Pot, once home to Resort Sports, and close to a new boutique hotel under development.

He said it was a great location for this new “visionary project”, which he believed would go on to generate sufficient revenue to fund itself. “The benefits of this site and the government’s vision for it are almost too numerous to mention,” he told Parliament. “But most importantly, it is an investment in our people that will provide reoccurring benefit to current and future generations of Caymanians.”

The minister said the main reason for reopening the border is not just to get Caymanians back to work but to attract more local people into the sector, and this project was one way to do it.

Throughout his address Bryan spoke frequently about the need for private sector employers to take on local people. He warned that the PACT Government would not be prepared to issue multiple permits in the sector when there were thousands of Caymanians looking for work in the industry, as shown in a recent survey.

He spoke about the demand from visitors to see more local people on the front line and the opportunity to meet Caymanians during their stay and learn more about the culture.

“Our visitors want to meet the people of our country; they want to meet Caymanians and learn something about the Caymanians’ culture… This has been a stated wish from the horse’s mouth,” he said, noting that tourists have continually made it clear that they are not seeing Caymanians.

“The time has come to correct the imbalance within our tourism workforce, which is predominately staffed by expatriate workers. Tourism is a major employer,” he said, adding that he was determined to make sure Caymanians were first in line for tourism opportunities and encourage young people to enter the sector.

Work permit holders were still welcome but Caymanians must have a greater role, he said, as he warned the private sector that government would be watching closely. He noted there was evidence that tourism scholarship recipients were being overlooked for work and said the ministry would be looking closely at that situation.

He also said that the Ministry of Labour and WORC would be taking over management of the stipend and direct recruitment issues.

The minister also said that Cayman has an opportunity to re-imagine its tourism product and focus on quality over quantity, moving away from the dependence of mass cruise tourism. He said the goal was to attract more high net worth visitors rather than relying on mass tourism.

Bryan said he planned to closely examine what benefits cruise really offers and whether or not fewer ships would be more beneficial. He pointed out that before the pandemic the number of visitors was pushing attractions to their limits. On busy cruise ship days Grand Cayman was overcrowded and mass tourism was putting far too much pressure on the natural environment, he said.

“We have a golden opportunity… before we return to high volumes of tourists to re-imagine tourism under a far more sustainable model,” he said, adding that he would be re-visiting the existing tourism plan

He also spoke about sustainability, the impact on the environment and the need to focus more on preserving Cayman’s natural beauty as part of the new concept for tourism of “quality over quantity”.