Tourism centre planned for GT harbour front
(CNS): Government plans to develop a new tourism centre on a two-acre waterfront site it has acquired in George Town harbour, which will be turned into a training, entertainment and leisure centre and tourism attraction to accommodate restaurants, bars, a stage and possibly the Craft Market.
The site will provide a new place to train people to join the tourism sector while at the same time create a tourism attraction and a venue for musical events, Pirates Week and other festivals. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said government was initially investing CI$1 million to get the project off the ground, though he didn’t say how much the piece of coastline reclaimed for the people had cost or when it was acquired.
Speaking during the budget debate on Monday, Bryan said that the proposed project would utilize the concrete and wooden buildings already on the land, which is located just north of the Lobster Pot, once home to Resort Sports, and close to a new boutique hotel under development.
He said it was a great location for this new “visionary project”, which he believed would go on to generate sufficient revenue to fund itself. “The benefits of this site and the government’s vision for it are almost too numerous to mention,” he told Parliament. “But most importantly, it is an investment in our people that will provide reoccurring benefit to current and future generations of Caymanians.”
The minister said the main reason for reopening the border is not just to get Caymanians back to work but to attract more local people into the sector, and this project was one way to do it.
Throughout his address Bryan spoke frequently about the need for private sector employers to take on local people. He warned that the PACT Government would not be prepared to issue multiple permits in the sector when there were thousands of Caymanians looking for work in the industry, as shown in a recent survey.
He spoke about the demand from visitors to see more local people on the front line and the opportunity to meet Caymanians during their stay and learn more about the culture.
“Our visitors want to meet the people of our country; they want to meet Caymanians and learn something about the Caymanians’ culture… This has been a stated wish from the horse’s mouth,” he said, noting that tourists have continually made it clear that they are not seeing Caymanians.
“The time has come to correct the imbalance within our tourism workforce, which is predominately staffed by expatriate workers. Tourism is a major employer,” he said, adding that he was determined to make sure Caymanians were first in line for tourism opportunities and encourage young people to enter the sector.
Work permit holders were still welcome but Caymanians must have a greater role, he said, as he warned the private sector that government would be watching closely. He noted there was evidence that tourism scholarship recipients were being overlooked for work and said the ministry would be looking closely at that situation.
He also said that the Ministry of Labour and WORC would be taking over management of the stipend and direct recruitment issues.
The minister also said that Cayman has an opportunity to re-imagine its tourism product and focus on quality over quantity, moving away from the dependence of mass cruise tourism. He said the goal was to attract more high net worth visitors rather than relying on mass tourism.
Bryan said he planned to closely examine what benefits cruise really offers and whether or not fewer ships would be more beneficial. He pointed out that before the pandemic the number of visitors was pushing attractions to their limits. On busy cruise ship days Grand Cayman was overcrowded and mass tourism was putting far too much pressure on the natural environment, he said.
“We have a golden opportunity… before we return to high volumes of tourists to re-imagine tourism under a far more sustainable model,” he said, adding that he would be re-visiting the existing tourism plan
He also spoke about sustainability, the impact on the environment and the need to focus more on preserving Cayman’s natural beauty as part of the new concept for tourism of “quality over quantity”.
See Bryan’s full address on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
More ugly concrete crap. This is guaranteed to be another turtle farm.
Fix the dump!
Why don’t you train the people to do something more lucrative. Like a trade or anything but tourism. Put that money into scholarships and bursaries for the Caymanian people to succeed.
Like honestly. There is so much lost potential for the youth of this island its just overlooked. Sad.
They literally cannot stop spending money. Lol.
Someone needs to get them a piggybank.
Oh good. Another place to get some Jamaican cuisine and the water from a stolen coconut.
That should be a boon to GT traffic.
Doesn’t anyone have any forethought as to what these things do to the already over-stressed infrastructure? (ie roads)
Bollocks
Turtle Farm Two – “the financial black hole gets wider and deeper”.
We can yet again, just dust off and take down from the shelves any of the myriad of the Ombudsman’s past reports to see how this ends up – WAAAY beyond budget, cost over runs, “missing receipts”, no audit trail, change orders without proper oversight and approval, subsidies into the decades to come to cover the losses ad infinitum…..
The Turtle Farm was supposed to “fund itself” which if you base your imaginary figures on:
# $750 ahead with
# 10.0 million visitors
# a month,
it just might do……
Cautiously pleased to see this. I’m all for encouraging Caymanian education and involvement in these sectors. Hope this turns out as they are marketing it out to be.
I appreciate PACT at least making an effort to get Caymanians the educational infrastructure to compete as well as finishing the high-school in GT (the decade long incompleteness of which is a source of UDPPM national shame) and the various other investments into education and feeding our students.
One could say it’s 15 years late, though at least something is getting started. Remains to be seen if it’s more fiscally responsible than previous millions wasted on ineffective spending in other areas that didn’t serve Caymanian nation and skills building.
Another aspect PACT would need to tackle w getting Caymanians employed in this sector is ensuring decent pay from the qualifications offered by such a school as well as ensuring employers in the hospitality industry live up to their statutory pay and benefits obligations (health insurance. Pens) alongside that. Just my take as someone with years of experience in Hospitality industry here.
Kenny, this is visionary, really? You desperately need your eyes checked, a brain scan might help too. What the hell have you been snor’smokin?
A venue for a craft market? But didn’t we once upon a time have that too? But then again the rent was too high so it was canned. What about a place for a proper fish market?
Bars and restaurants, the good ones already left town long ago, will they serve some REAL Cayman food or just the same old found on the West Bay strip? A stage, what, for improvs, a circus act or two?
We’ve already got a big stage, it’s where you and some other clowns show up and fail at being a credible politicians, it’s now called our House of Parliament!
There are much better ways to spend a million dollars on George Town that serve both the core local market and tourists. C’mon Kenny, you and Hewey Boy can do better than this, or maybe you just can’t.
So the businesses are owned by Caymanian people. They have to pay work permits for ex pats. You don’t think that if there were good people first; and people available in general second, they would not hire Caymanian?
Look at the core issue that those who push the Cayman first hysteria: there are not enough good Caymanians looking for these roles and not enough Caymanians in general to fill the roles.
Who is going to do the training? Ucci staff that have taken tourism are unemployable if you want to have a successful business. They have been taught nothing by people who know nothing about the hospitality industry.
Next issue is the Caymanian owner wanting to pay $5 per hour. This might be the reason no Caymanian will take this work! That’s why they hire the expats. Solve the real issues first. then deal with Cayman first. Until the belief is that hospitality is a good career, no good employable Caymanian will go in this field. There is a posting as a restaurant supervisor for $20 000 per year or a posting as a secretary for $50000 per year. Where you going to apply?
As much as everyone thinks the Gm of the Ritz is a tool, he has worked his way to get that salary. Graduating from UCCI and working a year as a waitress doesn’t get you that role. Let’s think this through!
Well done! We need to think outside of the box and stop being blinded by so much outside influence. We have our own home grown imagineers and historians, we need to look inward to provide a special unique offering and support arts and culture through tourism. Would suggest too that the role of the craft market ensures it is locally produced Cayman crafts or prodicts that are retailed and not imported knick knacks that we print the Cayman stamp on.
Who is the seller?
What can possibly go wrong?
What about the Alpaca Farm you promised during the campaign Kenny!!??
How can the location be “in George Town harbour, yet just north of the Lobster Pot”, and who were the previous owners?.
Sweet Baby Jesus, wasn’t turning the Turtle Farm into Boatswain’s Beach enough.
Gov’t doesn’t need to be getting in the business of building and running attractions.
If Kenny wants more Caymanians in Tourism jobs, just raise the work permit costs to the point where is isn’t an easy decision to hire someone from somewhere else.
is this 1st of april???