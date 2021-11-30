Speaker shuts down budget debate early

Joey Hew stands at the moment of the last call, but the speaker does not permit him to speak

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush took a hard stand with opposition member Joey Hew (GTN) on Monday night, when he ruled that he stood too late and threw the debate back to Finance Minister Chris Saunders to wrap up. Bush accused MPs of playing games, as it is common for opposition members to wait until the final moment before getting to their feet in a bid to push government ministers into debate.

The speaker denied not giving members a chance to speak when he called on the finance minister to wind it up, despite the fact that Hew appeared to rise just as he made his final call.

While this put an end to any further contribution from the opposition, other than the response from Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, it also closed down the debate for three ministers and the government’s own back-benchers.

This means the public will now have to listen to the entire Finance Committee or work out for themselves the details of how the education minister, who has one of the biggest budgets of all Cabinet members, the minister for social affairs and financial services, as well as the home affairs minister will be spending their allocation of public cash.

Seemingly caught unawares by the speaker’s apparent failure to see Hew rise, Saunders was also unprepared to wrap up the debate and even asked the speaker to give way to Hew. But Bush said he had called “many times and the game is being played out, and as presiding officer, I have had enough of it”.

The speaker said that the GTN member had risen after he called for the third time. Hew did not press the issue, but since Saunders was not ready to submit his closing remarks for the debate, the House was adjourned.

Afterwards, Hew told CNS that he felt he stood before the final call.

“However, even if I were slow in standing, the speaker earlier in the day made up to five calls without calling on the mover to close the debate so as to encourage the Government members to speak,” Hew told CNS via Message. “I am not sure what his motive or reasons was for not recognising me. If it was personal it doesn’t offend me however he should not deny the people of George Town North with their democratic right to have a voice in the Parliament. It just so happened they elected me to be that voice.”

The speaker had given three clear calls following the leader of the opposition’s contribution Monday morning, and there were no takers from the government benches. At that point, Bush opted to call the lunch break rather than close down the debate, giving members the chance to speak.

When they returned from lunch, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan came to his feet after a full three calls and after Bush called on the financial services minister. At that point, the speaker said he was giving some latitude in the face of the reluctance of new members to speak.

Hew, the deputy leader of the Progressives, added that it was “very unusual that first time ministers didn’t want to take the opportunity to give their first budget debate and lay out their plans for next two years”.

During the course of Monday’s proceedings following the opposition leader’s response to the budget, only the ministers for tourism, health and planning presented their plans for the next two years.

In another unusual event for the day, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, during his address, reached out to former health minister Dwayne Seymour, echoing an invitation first made by Saunders when he presented the Budget Address on Friday.

Both men very publicly praised Seymour, the opposition member for Bodden Town East, thanked him for various alleged actions of support and invited him to join government, though it was not clear why, given that PACT already has the numbers it needs to retain the majority.

Seymour has a comfortable majority in his BTE constituency, but he has no special political skills, technical experience or even an outstanding record following his tenure as the health minister that would single him out from his colleagues on the opposition benches. However, he is the only member of the opposition who is not a fully paid up member of the Progressives and has retained his political independence.

CNS has contacted the premier to ask if the invitation is part of a government desire to have Seymour join their ranks, and we are awaiting a response. We have also contacted Seymour directly about his view of the invitation, and likewise we have not yet heard from him.

Parliament resumes the budget meeting at 10am Wednesday.