Returning locals not tourists pose greater threat

Minister Sabrina Turner and Premier Wayne Panton at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Returning residents, and not tourists, will present the biggest risk to the rest of the community when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, now that vaccinated travellers are no longer required to quarantine on arrival. Health Minister Sabrina Turner said it won’t be tourists visiting elderly relatives, moving from bar to bar, delivering packages or showing off the things they bought during shopping trips to Miami, but local people, who pose the greater threat of transmitting the virus.

Cayman will see the first tourists since the March 2020 lockdown on Saturday, but the majority of the 750 people flying in are returning residents, with just a few dozen visitors among them.

Speaking at Thursday’s COVID-19 government press briefing, Turner urged residents to refrain from socialising or visiting grandparents and other vulnerable family members when they first arrive home, and although they are free from having to isolate, she asked them to act as if they are not.

“The behaviour and actions of our very own people in comparison to the guests that are returning to our shores” post a greater risk, she said, adding that the threat of community spread of the virus from travelling Caymanians outweighs that of tourists.

“Those tourists are not going to be the ones going to granny and auntie who are bedridden; they are not the ones going from one watering hole to the next,” she said, as she urged people to follow the hygiene protocols, wear masks and avoid visiting the vulnerable for several days to lower the risk of spreading the virus.

“The risk is raised with our very own people that are now going to go away and come back,” she said, and appealed “to my people to conduct themselves as though they were still in isolation”.

Premier Wayne Panton said he did not think the return of visitors would make a significant impact to the COVID-19 rates in Cayman right now, even with as many as 20,000 additional guests, though he accepted that with any increase in the number of positive cases there was a greater risk of people getting sick, and that reducing community transmission was critical.

“Given what we expect it terms of the relatively slow growth of our tourism numbers, the risk isn’t going to increase significantly,” he said.

Following the publication of the protocols for tourism stakeholders on Thursday, the private sector and hotels are expected to play a significant role in lowering the risk of visitors spreading the virus, including managing guests who become positive during their stay and need to go into quarantine.

According to the protocols for managing COVID in tourist accommodation, any guest who tests positive for COVID-19 must go into immediate isolation.

“There are specific requirements that all guests are expected to observe whilst they are in isolation. Tourism accommodations are to assist in ensuring that guests in isolation are able to abide by these requirements. This is done through the services provided, the physical layout of facilities and the systems and protocols that the facility implement to monitor and manage persons in quarantine,” the document states.

“Tourism Accommodation providers should design their service delivery systems and operations to accommodate guests who may require extended stays due to isolation. This includes the ability to provide for the specific needs of guests who are in isolation. Systems should also be designed in a way that enable the safe operations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amongst guests and staff.”

Government is requesting tourism business to implement workplace testing for staff, who will be the ones managing the safety, security and welfare of positive tourists.