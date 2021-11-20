Returning locals not tourists pose greater threat
(CNS): Returning residents, and not tourists, will present the biggest risk to the rest of the community when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, now that vaccinated travellers are no longer required to quarantine on arrival. Health Minister Sabrina Turner said it won’t be tourists visiting elderly relatives, moving from bar to bar, delivering packages or showing off the things they bought during shopping trips to Miami, but local people, who pose the greater threat of transmitting the virus.
Cayman will see the first tourists since the March 2020 lockdown on Saturday, but the majority of the 750 people flying in are returning residents, with just a few dozen visitors among them.
Speaking at Thursday’s COVID-19 government press briefing, Turner urged residents to refrain from socialising or visiting grandparents and other vulnerable family members when they first arrive home, and although they are free from having to isolate, she asked them to act as if they are not.
“The behaviour and actions of our very own people in comparison to the guests that are returning to our shores” post a greater risk, she said, adding that the threat of community spread of the virus from travelling Caymanians outweighs that of tourists.
“Those tourists are not going to be the ones going to granny and auntie who are bedridden; they are not the ones going from one watering hole to the next,” she said, as she urged people to follow the hygiene protocols, wear masks and avoid visiting the vulnerable for several days to lower the risk of spreading the virus.
“The risk is raised with our very own people that are now going to go away and come back,” she said, and appealed “to my people to conduct themselves as though they were still in isolation”.
Premier Wayne Panton said he did not think the return of visitors would make a significant impact to the COVID-19 rates in Cayman right now, even with as many as 20,000 additional guests, though he accepted that with any increase in the number of positive cases there was a greater risk of people getting sick, and that reducing community transmission was critical.
“Given what we expect it terms of the relatively slow growth of our tourism numbers, the risk isn’t going to increase significantly,” he said.
Following the publication of the protocols for tourism stakeholders on Thursday, the private sector and hotels are expected to play a significant role in lowering the risk of visitors spreading the virus, including managing guests who become positive during their stay and need to go into quarantine.
According to the protocols for managing COVID in tourist accommodation, any guest who tests positive for COVID-19 must go into immediate isolation.
“There are specific requirements that all guests are expected to observe whilst they are in isolation. Tourism accommodations are to assist in ensuring that guests in isolation are able to abide by these requirements. This is done through the services provided, the physical layout of facilities and the systems and protocols that the facility implement to monitor and manage persons in quarantine,” the document states.
“Tourism Accommodation providers should design their service delivery systems and operations to accommodate guests who may require extended stays due to isolation. This includes the ability to provide for the specific needs of guests who are in isolation. Systems should also be designed in a way that enable the safe operations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amongst guests and staff.”
Government is requesting tourism business to implement workplace testing for staff, who will be the ones managing the safety, security and welfare of positive tourists.
See full press briefing on CIGTV below:
What will happen if tourists test positive on any of these tests?
Are they to be escorted immediately to a government quarantine facility?
Sabrina please stop listening to foolishness from your fool fool advisor First the Governor blamed Northsiders next drug canoes next people playing dominoes now govt blaming locals returning from overseas who do not have to quarantine because the precious elite are not making enough to support their lifestyle so we have to open our borders to people who are vaccinated but can carry the virus here. Sabina please address the weekly flights from the UK which has absolutely no restrictions for those hoping onto flights and coming here. Thank You I won’t hold my breath though because neither you nor the premier have the way with all to even talk about it or bring up
How many days of being open to tourists did it take before the ‘rona ripped through The Pines?
It just opened to tourists today. What are you talking about?
I’m certain they left the plane and went to the Pines. An incredibly stupid comment.
That story was probably held to not rain on today’s foolish parade at the airport
Zero
Really stellar of CIG to publish the Protocols for Tourism two days before the Great Opening. It took CIG months to come up with it, and yet restaurants, hotels and other public places are expected to create the procedures to be in compliance in two days.
Ridiculous and short-sighted. I am hoping for the best from all of us, myself included. Maybe we can all make up for the lack of insight and planning.
No difference? Both residents and tourists coming need to be vaccinated and have a negative pcr?
You elect leaders who have no respect for you and don’t even try to hide that. If they never heard of tact and diplomacy, perhaps someone should be hired to write their speeches.
Ole’ idiot. You get what you vote for is all I gotta say.
Alden would have us in a police state today if he was in charge. That being said, Wayne should calm down and just open. All these testing protocols are the dumbest thing. Just a non opening disguised as one.
Spain re-opened to tourists this summer and proved that they don’t pose a risk. Spend as much time as possible outside, wear a mask when indoors and test the unvaccinated prior to arrival – this has been shown to work. The result is that Spain’s tourism industry is recovering apace and it has lower infection rates than other European countries which have more indoor mixing due to the weather.
Be intelligent, Cayman, be like Spain.
Spain vaccine rate is among the highest in the world. We are also required to wear facemask and still have 20 deaths per day from covid (at least).
Don’t follow Spain, be smart like the Spaniards and get vaccinated, but look for better examples on reopening.
You just a Liar! recent news says Spain has had spike due to the amount of UK tourist arriving now so much so that Spain has started Vaccinating them in those areas ! Stopping spreading deliberate lies you lying fool !
Yes. Exactly like the ones who come here and want us to follow the UK and US and leave out the facts that Covid is rapidly spreading there once again
Sabrina sounds scared! As if locals are to blame for the lack of enforcement of the rules and fines for breaking quarantine.
Seems like Cayman IS the trial. If we cant open, with some type of quality of life, then no one can.
She is right on returning locals.
Saw it today. Friends and family gathering in groups across the island. Not a mask in sight, and it’s not just locals. Expats are acting exactly the same
Can you believe this rhetoric?
What a bunch of bovine scatology!
Wow, no government is saying to us, it is all our own fault ?
This is getting really disgusting.
Who reduced the quarantine time to only 5 days ?
Clearly this is a well thought through plan.
Just to benefit a few.
Will you stop with the 5days. CNS should ban this comment. The fact is community spread started prior to moving from 7 to 5 days.
She’s not wrong, but the abandonment of the previously proven 14 day quarantine for all travelers with wristbands and phones and PCR tests is reckless.
That’s great Sabrina, an astute observation, – remind me again who’s f%^*ing idea it was to reduce the quarantine time along with the botched protocols with reopening ? It’s one thing to try responding once the horse has bolted, but to blame the horse for going the wrong direction because the wrong gate was left open is something else. 🐎
Bravo
Thanks for letting us know that tourists do not move and have now mastered self projection from their hotel rooms.
Bredrens? Seriously? Granny is my bredren?
So why drop the quarantine time if you know this?! Damn educated fools
Because we ‘demanded’ it
Then if this is the case, then why on earth, are you charging tourists, who you are trying to entice to come to your island, to enjoy your island, $25CI per LFT and making them test on day 2, 5 and 10?
It is known that tourists will not be meeting up with granny and auntie, hitting watering hole after watering hole, but it will just ruin their holiday to squeeze a few extra bucks off them and then they will never return. The added price of testing and medical insurance on already high airfare and hotel slung at the tourist last minute plus sitting in a clinic instead of on a beach will not create lasting memories for them to spread to family and friends. Who would want to do all that when traveling on an island escape? Especially when government has already admitted that it isn’t the tourists that are going to cause community spread.
Money grab. Watch other tourist taxes rise as well – accommodation tax, timeshare tax …
rip-off island strikes again! quickly, how can we take money from the few returning tourists….
Should just be testing only the unvaccinated tourists. Leave the vaccinated tourists alone except their before PCR test and vaccination card and their departure PCR test. Why bother them with the in between LFT tests. Let them enjoy the beach, enjoy the island and go back home and brag about their wonderful vacation.
Health insurance requirement is a prudent move, the others not so much and I don’t want tourists back.
Then please stop traveling to the UK and the US.
It’s also a requirement for returning residents? Or is it just tourists?
Sabrina has some gall to speak about “her people” this way.
It’s her and the PACT of fools who want to open the island up during the freaking HOLIDAY SEASON, when people socialize THE MOST.
It’s her and The PACT of fools who are too scared if Dart to enforce and mandate masks, vaccinations and curfew/lockdown.
She and her PACT OF FOOLS have to GO. This island seems to be really lenient with this shambles of a motley crew of idiots “running” the show.
We haven’t even made it through one entire year with these morons and we still have over 3 more to go??
God this woman is stomach churning.
The biggest threat Sabrina’s “people” pose to the island is being stupid enough to vote her and this PACT OF FLIPPING FOOLS.
I’m boosted and will still be social distancing to avoid catching everyone’s STUPID-22.
Merry effing Christmas, Cayman!
Seek help quickly.
We asked and asked to open up so now still griping!
Who is this “we” you speak of?
Finally glad to see the Govt’s view that the reurning residents are more dangerous in local spread rather than tourists.
The returning residents should take all standard precautions of masking , social distancing ,sanitizing etc. Pl refrain visiting elderly for ten days.
Any fever and cold or cough to be considered as Covid until proved otherwise. Pl do not engage in crowds, that applies to all.
If we are worried about returning residents are threat then the other countries from where our visitors are coming will also feel the same.
Report a positive lateral flow test? Nah, we are smarter than that.
This woman gives me a migraine every time I hear her speak, everyone traveling from overseas whether it be tourist or local poses the same threat as those already on island because right now the community transmission is spreading like wild fire.
You would think that after reading their scripts at the press briefing that she could at least come up with something more sensible to say, smfh.
No they don’t – how many tourists will be mixing with elderly and vulnerable residents?
Sitting on the beach and eating al fresco pose no risk to anyone.
This. The Reopen cabal doesn’t want that truth to be told
How many bedridden grannies and aunties in Cayman? PROTECT THEM!
Let others live their normal lives!
There are thousands of active cases, and hundreds of additional positives every day. Visitors have nothing to do with this.
What part of “community spread is already rampant and uncontrollable” does Turner not understand?
The ignorance of that statement from Sabrina, and any others who would buy that BS…..!