Retailers charging too much for LFT, says premier

(CNS): With retailers charging as much as $10 for one COVID-19 lateral flow test (LFT), Premier Wayne Panton has warned that the government will step in if they continue to rip people off for an essential product. The government has made these tests duty free, and while they accept that merchants need to make a small profit, pricing them over $7 is unacceptable, he said. The rapid tests are now at the heart of government’s policy to manage the current runaway community transmission of this virus, but not only is the price unaffordable for some people, the tests are also still in short supply.

Panton said the use of LFTs is enabling people to go to school and work but he had a major concern about the price to the public.

“I want to see the costs come down,” Panton said when he appeared on CMR’s online show from quarantine Tuesday. “This is an essential product. We are battling a pandemic and I want the people of the country not to have to bleed through the nose to be able to acquire these products in order for them to continue with some semblance of normality and be able to go and earn a living and to go to school.”

The premier said he had seen single tests on sale for as much as $10, which was way too high, and he had a real problem with anyone charging more than $7, he added, as he warned retailers that they were allowed to cover the cost and risks but they were “not entitled to make a killing” when the tests cost no more than $3 wholesale.

“If this sort of thing continues, government will take some sort of action in relation to it,” Panton said. “Government very specifically removed the duty on lateral flow tests in order to minimise the impact… because we regard this as an absolutely essential product.”

He added, “Having removed the duty, it is really upsetting to see people being charged exorbitant amounts of money for what is… an essential product that helps to contribute to the safe working of our society, the public health generally and the health of individual families. I am not happy at all that people are charging significantly higher prices just to make money on this when they know it is an essential product and a lot of people need to access them.”

He pointed out that if families members were all having to take lateral flow tests every two or three days, the cost of buying tests could be the difference between them being able to afford lunch or not.

The supply of tests also remains a problem. He said “significant supplies” had been ordered by government for the health services and education but more would be needed. He asked those buying and selling the tests not buy in bulk to cut the costs and stop trying to profit from the tests. Panton said it was “unconscionable” for people to be trying to make money on these tests and he encouraged community groups to aggregate and import the tests themselves.

Meanwhile, with Cayman scheduled to move to phase four of its border reopening plan in eleven days time, when the mandatory quarantine will be lifted for verifiably vaccinated travellers, the pressure on tests supplies will increase. These people will be required to take three lateral flow tests during the first ten days after arrival.

Panton said he expected that tourists would be paying for their tests, but how they will be given tests has not been worked out. He did not say whether residents who qualify not to isolated will be required to pay.

It is still not clear how government will manage a situation where tourists who are here for just a short trip but test positive before departure, given that they will not be able to fly back.