Retailers charging too much for LFT, says premier
(CNS): With retailers charging as much as $10 for one COVID-19 lateral flow test (LFT), Premier Wayne Panton has warned that the government will step in if they continue to rip people off for an essential product. The government has made these tests duty free, and while they accept that merchants need to make a small profit, pricing them over $7 is unacceptable, he said. The rapid tests are now at the heart of government’s policy to manage the current runaway community transmission of this virus, but not only is the price unaffordable for some people, the tests are also still in short supply.
Panton said the use of LFTs is enabling people to go to school and work but he had a major concern about the price to the public.
“I want to see the costs come down,” Panton said when he appeared on CMR’s online show from quarantine Tuesday. “This is an essential product. We are battling a pandemic and I want the people of the country not to have to bleed through the nose to be able to acquire these products in order for them to continue with some semblance of normality and be able to go and earn a living and to go to school.”
The premier said he had seen single tests on sale for as much as $10, which was way too high, and he had a real problem with anyone charging more than $7, he added, as he warned retailers that they were allowed to cover the cost and risks but they were “not entitled to make a killing” when the tests cost no more than $3 wholesale.
“If this sort of thing continues, government will take some sort of action in relation to it,” Panton said. “Government very specifically removed the duty on lateral flow tests in order to minimise the impact… because we regard this as an absolutely essential product.”
He added, “Having removed the duty, it is really upsetting to see people being charged exorbitant amounts of money for what is… an essential product that helps to contribute to the safe working of our society, the public health generally and the health of individual families. I am not happy at all that people are charging significantly higher prices just to make money on this when they know it is an essential product and a lot of people need to access them.”
He pointed out that if families members were all having to take lateral flow tests every two or three days, the cost of buying tests could be the difference between them being able to afford lunch or not.
The supply of tests also remains a problem. He said “significant supplies” had been ordered by government for the health services and education but more would be needed. He asked those buying and selling the tests not buy in bulk to cut the costs and stop trying to profit from the tests. Panton said it was “unconscionable” for people to be trying to make money on these tests and he encouraged community groups to aggregate and import the tests themselves.
Meanwhile, with Cayman scheduled to move to phase four of its border reopening plan in eleven days time, when the mandatory quarantine will be lifted for verifiably vaccinated travellers, the pressure on tests supplies will increase. These people will be required to take three lateral flow tests during the first ten days after arrival.
Panton said he expected that tourists would be paying for their tests, but how they will be given tests has not been worked out. He did not say whether residents who qualify not to isolated will be required to pay.
It is still not clear how government will manage a situation where tourists who are here for just a short trip but test positive before departure, given that they will not be able to fly back.
CIG – What a JOKE. Why have inbound vaccinated people that have a negative PCR before arrival waist 3 LFT….Remember Cayman is now the top of the list with the highest infection rate. More chance these arrivals will catch it locally.
Give it up..We are the the COVID world envy anymore just open up and let them be free to catch it here.
I don’t where he got that price of $3.00 must be fantasy land, my supplier who is a wholesale supplier in the US have them for nearly $10.00. 25 to a case. This week I could have gotten almost 1500, but I said the price was too close to the moon. I think the Premier need to say where on God’s green earth they are for $3.00 and not fantasy land.
What effing purpose does that man serve ?
$10 is about the going rate if you’re not getting it free from the government.
Maybe he should also address the increases in rent as well since he’s so concerned about prices now
How about taking action against the Cayman Airways monopoly??? $700 return to Miami, a one hour flight!!! Price gouging is despicable on all levels.
Prices in Cayman are sort of Viagra effects with the difference that once up it never comes down.
If CIG want people to use them, then they should be free.
Finally someone who cares about people’s pockets, can we expect gas, electricity, groceries and all prices to be reviewed as well…
This is being noticed due to the hype, like in the beginning with the mask robbery. Others take advantage for the longest time unnoticed. Perfect example – Wife was looking for a thermometer to check the kids temperature in the mornings.
“Simzo HW-F7” (Amazon19.95USD) sells at Kirk Home Center for 103.99CI (exact model). Tell me a 500% mark up has nothing to do with taking advantage of the situation. Happy to support local businesses…but be fair…
I feel sorry for the big man. Thrown right in the deep end and he hasn’t a clue. Probably sleeping off the jet-lag
He’s expecting the civil service to provide the same level of response that he would get at Walkers. Not a chance.
Price gouging. Take note and don’t go back there simple.
Or stop complaining and keep lining their pockets. Choices, we all have them
$17 at ALT
Damn
But ALT is a national hero so how could this be? This must be a typo. Heard JSG has for $5.95
Makes the price of plywood look reasonable.
Zero surprise
Nice diversionary horseshit from windbag panton.
The fact is that CIG has allowed rampant, out of control community spread yet has totally failed to plan for or ensure an adequate supply of these tests.
Panton and the rest of the clowns need removing from public office. Now.
Grotesque, revolting negligence from pact.
They weren’t fussed for the tests in the first place. They wanted this to happen before the tourists get here so there isn’t an outcry for the borders to be closed again.
It’s not Panton that is spreading the Covid around. It’s the damn foolish people here that cannot or will not stay home when they test positive. It is not up to the Government to police the people. If they did then you would have a problem with them doing that too.
Land Pirates Ahoy!
How do you expect me to make a living if you manipulate what the market is willing to pay for these tests?
Why doesn’t the government just import a load of them and sell them at cost to land here? Takes away the opportunity from the merchants, easy fix.
Why did the govt not ensure an adequate supply?
Because they are gormless incompetent morons, that is why.
Why do you expect the government to provide everything for free?
We have gotten so use to these handouts from political parties that it has become the standard that we use to measure each successful government. Nobody, thinks they should have to work to earn a living anymore.
Today, there was some idiot on Facebook telling everyone about how she gets the LFT’s from her school for her child and just throws them in the garbage when she gets them..Worse,not only is she not vaccinated, she is probably one of those on stipend, continuing to suck of the Government tit.
Too many freeloaders and ungrateful people on this island. This is why the expats are always making fun of us.
No, not for free just an adequate supply. These idiots have known for months and months and months that large scale LTF testing would be needed to avoid chaos, school shutdowns and major interruptions to businesses and supply chains.
But they did nothing. Diddly Squat. The square root of FA. Total utter incompetence and stupidity. A simply appalling government made up of appalling individuals.
Retailers have to cover their risks in not being able to sell the product as well. Based on today’s reported results, it’s probably best to assume that you either have been, or will soon be, infected and not bother to waste money buying any LFT kits.
Just move on to stage 2 and ask yourself how bad are your symptoms.
Import them ourselves? Wayne, seriously, have you ever tried to deal with customs, especially in relation to medical items not for personal use?
That man is so disconnected from the reality of the average person. He thinks we all have personal assistants and million dollar bank accounts at our disposal. What a leader smh
In the UK these tests are free from the NHS – where is Cayman getting them from?! They should cost pennies.
I’ll be bringing a few boxes with me anyway next summer unless the borders are closed again …
Not everyone has a MLA’s salary.. Even $7 is WAY too high.
I knew it!! I even said, some people are going to make another killing off of another Covid thang.
Why should there be any profit??
Typical CAYMANIANS making a buck off their own people..
Oh, there’s a good CaymanKind idea. Charge the expats for them and give them to Caymanians. LMAO Can’t believe someone hasn’t suggested this typical entitled idea.
They shouldn’t be charging for a profit AT ALL anyway.
WTF??? I thought we were all in this together?
Obviously they don’t believe in KARMA
They should make a profit????? WHY!!??
What about “We are all in this together”??
Out of everything they ding us and overcharge us for this is the ONE thing they should be okay to NOT MAKE A PROFIT!!!
This is seriously shameful and disgusting. WHY doo they need to make a profit on this? THIS ONE THING
We ARE all in this together.
GIVE US A BREAK!!
If ONE retailer advertises the cost @ $4 (with that being a $1 profit for admin) That is who I will be doing ALL of my business with for every other product.
They should be subsided at the very least.
If it was paving in the Brac it would be.
Perhaps R3 should partner with a large supplier to offer them at cost, or reduced. That would also immediately stop profiteering.
They should definitely be subsided. Excessive panic testing is what is driving the price up. Supply and demand, Wayne should google it.
Unsurprisingly moronic policy from the current and previous administrations.
LFT well used in the Uk and protocols well documented.
UK: 7 NHS approved LFT kits 48 hour delivery £0.00. No order limitations.
No charge to UK nationals living in the UK.
Cayman: Crabs in a barrel.
Good luck to you all.
There are limitations, technically you can order one box a day but obviously that’s still more than anyone needs.
Too bad this government (and previous) could not make Food duty-free…which is way more essential to living than a LFT.
Most retailers wouldn’t cut prices anyway. Greed is king in Cayman – it’s all about the Benjamin’s, baby.
09 @ 1:22pm – If I’m not mistaken, since the 1976 or 1980 Government, flour products have been duty free (or are supposed to be). Then years later dairy products were made duty free. Am I’m writing this, there’s no way to be sure without calling Customs.
But if I’m correct, I doubt many merchants pass it on!
Regulate it. If retailers don’t like it gov can sell em and earn the money directly
nothing new in the cayman islands….
what has this or any government ever done to tackle the cost of living or doing business.?
Emmm….given themselves pay rise after pay rise after pay rise?
If LFT was a part of the re-open plan then why do we not have enough? Data on the spread of the delta variant has been available for quite some time that allows for calculation of tests needed. Why are we not enforcing social distancing, working from home, outdoor dining etc.
Having to buy the LFTs is not something everyone can afford.
COVID has taken a toll on regular people, who are desperate for another pension withdrawal.
This is an exorbitant cost to some. Subsidizing by Government will have to occur.
Mr Premier Sir, I question your understanding of a broad section of the electorate as well as the underpinning of the Cayman Islands economy if only now you’re recognizing opportunism.
Mr. Panton does not understand basic economics. We are in good hands!
Panton said it was “unconscionable” but we are happy to take tourist money and invite them to a covid hotspot with a so called ‘open safely’ plan. Not working very well is it?
Everything in Cayman is a total rip off. Why should this be any different?
So now we are a communist country Wayne?
Weren’t we a communist country under the PPM’s Unity Government as well?
Don’t you have a MAGA rally to attend?
Don’t like it, don’t buy them.
Unnecessary testing is out of control anyway.
Special case over here
‘Rona free since ‘83 baby!