Public libraries shut after sudden death of director

| 01/11/2021 | 1 Comment
Paul Robinson

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Public Library Services (CIPL) issued a brief statement on Sunday announcing the sudden death of its director, Paul Robinson, and said all public libraries would be closed Monday. Robinson became the country’s top librarian in 2019, having been with the library service for several years after transferring from the National Archives. Regular operating hours will resume on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. The Public Libraries Services asked for the public’s understanding at this difficult time.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/11/2021 at 3:28 pm

    So sad we are here today and gone today,that’s why we must live loving and kind to each other,rest in peace Mr Robinson god bless your soul

    Reply

