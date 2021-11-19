Public Health still struggling to cope

Health Minister Sabrina Turner at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Tasked with dealing with the fallout from the worsening local outbreak of COVID-19, the Public Health Department is still short handed and the health ministry is continuing to shuffle staff and resources to enable the department to cope with its workload. From manning the Flu Hotline and PCR testing to reporting the numbers and administering vaccines, Public Health has a major role in all of the aspects of the pandemic.

Fifty-two temporary positions have already been added to cope with the COVID response across the health service and the PHD. But with more than 5,000 people in isolation, over 3,550 of whom are positive but dealing with the virus locked down at home, and a surge in demand for booster shots, Public Health is stretched to the limits.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner accepted that not everything has been going as smoothly as people would want in managing the surge in cases, but speaking at the press briefing on Thursday, she said much was being done to improve matters.

Turner said that the Flu Hotline has been expanded with additional staff and is operating from a new location, though she admitted that waiting time for callers is still up to five minutes given the high demand.

As she listed some of the changes and developments that officials hope will make a difference, the minister said the Health Services Authority plans to expand the operating hours of its dedicated Flu Clinic soon. And with an increase in demand for the vaccine, administrative staff are being redeployed to help there as well as the HSA juggles resources to cover what Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has officer described as a “crisis”.

The self-reporting of positive cases from lateral flow testing to Public Health has now been automated, which the minister said will make it easier for people to securely inform the PHD of their COVID positive status, a legal obligation under the Public Health Act.

Meanwhile, Turner said that work is underway to address the backlog of isolation letters. A new isolation request and release form is expected to be implemented within a few days to speed up the process. Anyone who tests positive following a PCR test can use the letter for an employer or to request the government stipend and for release after a negative test.

The battle to get people tested at the end of their isolation period continues, given the significant numbers of people who are positive or in quarantine with someone who is. Public Health is contacting people the day before their isolation is due to end, as they can now attend the PCR Exit Testing Centres that have been established in the districts. Anyone unable to get to the centres can still arrange to be tested at home.

Public Health is dealing with all the needs for around 3,700 people infected with the virus who are at home, either asymptomatic or suffering only very mild symptoms. The hospitals are currently dealing with just 20 hospitalized patients.

But as the number of those infected increases, more people are likely to be admitted to hospital, putting pressure on services, so in an effort to be prepared the HSA is now recruiting staff for the field hospital. Over 30 nurses will be starting in the next two months with more job offers and interviews in progress.

The hospital has set aside additional isolation rooms in the Accident and Emergency Department to isolate and safely manage the care of positive people away from other negative patients. The hospital has also converted significant portions of in-patient rooms to negative pressure for the safe management of COVID admissions.

Meanwhile, the stand-up field hospital at the Family Life Centre is expected to be operational within the next few weeks. This facility has the capacity for 80 beds, but will be set-up in phases, with initial beds ready by mid-December. This will facilitate the care of less severe COVID patients and enable the HSA to continue its elective work without interruptions.