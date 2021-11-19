Public Health still struggling to cope
(CNS): Tasked with dealing with the fallout from the worsening local outbreak of COVID-19, the Public Health Department is still short handed and the health ministry is continuing to shuffle staff and resources to enable the department to cope with its workload. From manning the Flu Hotline and PCR testing to reporting the numbers and administering vaccines, Public Health has a major role in all of the aspects of the pandemic.
Fifty-two temporary positions have already been added to cope with the COVID response across the health service and the PHD. But with more than 5,000 people in isolation, over 3,550 of whom are positive but dealing with the virus locked down at home, and a surge in demand for booster shots, Public Health is stretched to the limits.
Health Minister Sabrina Turner accepted that not everything has been going as smoothly as people would want in managing the surge in cases, but speaking at the press briefing on Thursday, she said much was being done to improve matters.
Turner said that the Flu Hotline has been expanded with additional staff and is operating from a new location, though she admitted that waiting time for callers is still up to five minutes given the high demand.
As she listed some of the changes and developments that officials hope will make a difference, the minister said the Health Services Authority plans to expand the operating hours of its dedicated Flu Clinic soon. And with an increase in demand for the vaccine, administrative staff are being redeployed to help there as well as the HSA juggles resources to cover what Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has officer described as a “crisis”.
The self-reporting of positive cases from lateral flow testing to Public Health has now been automated, which the minister said will make it easier for people to securely inform the PHD of their COVID positive status, a legal obligation under the Public Health Act.
Meanwhile, Turner said that work is underway to address the backlog of isolation letters. A new isolation request and release form is expected to be implemented within a few days to speed up the process. Anyone who tests positive following a PCR test can use the letter for an employer or to request the government stipend and for release after a negative test.
The battle to get people tested at the end of their isolation period continues, given the significant numbers of people who are positive or in quarantine with someone who is. Public Health is contacting people the day before their isolation is due to end, as they can now attend the PCR Exit Testing Centres that have been established in the districts. Anyone unable to get to the centres can still arrange to be tested at home.
Public Health is dealing with all the needs for around 3,700 people infected with the virus who are at home, either asymptomatic or suffering only very mild symptoms. The hospitals are currently dealing with just 20 hospitalized patients.
But as the number of those infected increases, more people are likely to be admitted to hospital, putting pressure on services, so in an effort to be prepared the HSA is now recruiting staff for the field hospital. Over 30 nurses will be starting in the next two months with more job offers and interviews in progress.
The hospital has set aside additional isolation rooms in the Accident and Emergency Department to isolate and safely manage the care of positive people away from other negative patients. The hospital has also converted significant portions of in-patient rooms to negative pressure for the safe management of COVID admissions.
Meanwhile, the stand-up field hospital at the Family Life Centre is expected to be operational within the next few weeks. This facility has the capacity for 80 beds, but will be set-up in phases, with initial beds ready by mid-December. This will facilitate the care of less severe COVID patients and enable the HSA to continue its elective work without interruptions.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Here’s a scenario. I work in a school. A woman in my classroom tested positive for covid yesterday. She will be out until Nov. 29. Everyone else , students and staff , are vaccinated except one. That one needed to stay home today and go get tested. Everyone else continues on unless they show symptoms. No lockdown, no isolation, no quarantine except for the positive.
How they said they was ready for opening the borders. Now they say the field Hospital will be ready by the middle of next month , please correct me if i am wrong , thank you
If they didn’t pay the CEO and Deputy CEO such ridiculous salaries then they could hire more staff where it matters….
What does this say about Lizette etc ?? Had a year to prepare and still failing….. = FAILURES
And this is just the beginning …..
Count on more than 100 deaths in the next few months. 2% of total cases.
And we already have relatively double the amount of infected people compared to the rest of the world.
Masks should be mandatory everywhere. And get your vaccine.
This is just the beginning.
maybe just test people in the risk groups and their contacts?
The wheels are coming off. We are not ready. This is not safe. People will die. No one will be responsible.
In other news, vaccinated covid deaths during this wave remains zero.
They would have no issue if they were to put a stop to the asinine panic testing regime.
They need to stop exit tests. None of the USA, Canada or the UK require PCR tests at the end of the isolation period. This is unnecessary and it’s increasing their workload for no good reason.
Sounds like you’re still in quarantine after your 10 or 14 days, and testing positive on exit, and won’t be released until you’re negative.
Agreed! Many people persistently test positive for a period of time after infection, but they’re no longer shedding infective virus. Would be better to reallocate resources where they make a meaningful impact on our public health response.
Yes. This! I have colleagues waiting forever to be released as they’re relying on overwhelmed staff. I’m sure it’s the case everywhere.