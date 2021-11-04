Police investigate baby’s death at beach

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a baby yesterday around noon on Seven Mile Beach. The infant boy was taken to the West Bay Clinic and had arrived unresponsive, police said in a short release. Officers were called to the clinic where they were told the baby and his parents were at a beach when he began experiencing difficulties.

The parents had then taken him to the clinic, where he was treated by medical staff and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.