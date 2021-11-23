PACT to deliver its first budget on Friday

House of Parliament

(CNS): The government will be meeting in the House of Parliament on Friday to present the Throne Speech and the finance minister’s first budget, which will cover the next two financial years. This will be the second meeting of the 2021/2022 Session of Parliament since the PACT government was formed, and while the public is invited to attend, they must be seated by 9:30am and must remain so for the session. They must also wear masks as part of the safety protocols due to the pandemic.

On arrival at 9:50am, Governor Martyn Roper will conduct the Inspection of the Guard of Honour before entering the House of Parliament to deliver the Throne Speech.

The PACT’s first spending plan will be based on the Strategic Policy Statement delivered by Premier Wayne Panton in July, but it will also have to tackle the issue of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in the cost of living.

According to the latest figures from the finance minister, the current state of public finances remains solid, even though the borders were closed for 20 months and despite the cost of managing the fallout from the pandemic.

The government is currently running a budget surplus for 2021 of well over CI$100 million and money is pouring in from import and stamp duties as well as the financial services sector.

But the broader community is feeling the pinch, given the significant increase in the cost of living, which is especially difficult for the working poor and micro business owners, as well as those who are depending on stipends or are unable to work for extended periods due to COVID-19 outbreaks in their households.

Many members of the public, especially Caymanian voters, will be hoping that Finance Minister Chris Saunders will include something in this budget to help them make ends meet.

The meeting meeting is expected to start at around 10am, when the governor will be invited into the Chamber. Members of the media who will be attending must confirm that they have taken a lateral flow test with negative results on Friday morning, and will not be admitted inside unless their name has been submitted to Clerk of the Parliament Zena Merren-Chin.

The proceedings will be broadcast live on CIGTV and its YouTube pages and other social media platforms.