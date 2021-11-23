PACT to deliver its first budget on Friday
(CNS): The government will be meeting in the House of Parliament on Friday to present the Throne Speech and the finance minister’s first budget, which will cover the next two financial years. This will be the second meeting of the 2021/2022 Session of Parliament since the PACT government was formed, and while the public is invited to attend, they must be seated by 9:30am and must remain so for the session. They must also wear masks as part of the safety protocols due to the pandemic.
On arrival at 9:50am, Governor Martyn Roper will conduct the Inspection of the Guard of Honour before entering the House of Parliament to deliver the Throne Speech.
The PACT’s first spending plan will be based on the Strategic Policy Statement delivered by Premier Wayne Panton in July, but it will also have to tackle the issue of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in the cost of living.
According to the latest figures from the finance minister, the current state of public finances remains solid, even though the borders were closed for 20 months and despite the cost of managing the fallout from the pandemic.
The government is currently running a budget surplus for 2021 of well over CI$100 million and money is pouring in from import and stamp duties as well as the financial services sector.
But the broader community is feeling the pinch, given the significant increase in the cost of living, which is especially difficult for the working poor and micro business owners, as well as those who are depending on stipends or are unable to work for extended periods due to COVID-19 outbreaks in their households.
Many members of the public, especially Caymanian voters, will be hoping that Finance Minister Chris Saunders will include something in this budget to help them make ends meet.
The meeting meeting is expected to start at around 10am, when the governor will be invited into the Chamber. Members of the media who will be attending must confirm that they have taken a lateral flow test with negative results on Friday morning, and will not be admitted inside unless their name has been submitted to Clerk of the Parliament Zena Merren-Chin.
The proceedings will be broadcast live on CIGTV and its YouTube pages and other social media platforms.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
I’m betting the same short sighted reliance on permits as with PPM asses.
things that should but won’t be in the budget:
reduction of cig spending
redcution of civil service numbers or salaries
measures to control inflation
measures to control cost of living
measures to reduce cost of doing business
any stimulus measures that will help business and create employment.
Maybe they could help out elderly people with the astronomical cost of healthcare premiums instead of giving themselves raises.
And a sovereign wealth fund? We are going to need it when the construction boom ends in 2-3 years. That will be the time to fund public works projects just to keep the core construction industry operating. Where will the money come from then?
Can’t wait to listen to see if PACT discusses these proposals: https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities
I am particularly interested in the RFP for the Orwellian social monitoring and listening tool from the Cabinet Office.
From the RFP document, page 19, Appendix D:
‘Scope of work:
One of the Cabinet Office Communications Team’s strategic functions is to perform social listening and schedule content on social media to inform Cayman Islands Government professional communicators and senior leaders of developments bearing on the Cayman Islands Government’s reputation.
The tool will provide the Cayman Islands Government with detailed and comprehensive social media listening, scheduling and analysis reports.
This includes daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly qualitative and quantitative social media monitoring.
In addition to social listening of specific keywords, locations and certain accounts, the tool needs to be able to provide social media scheduling with an approvals workflow for different users.
The tool should be able to recommend the best time of day to post, enable url tagging & shortening, and reply to messages and comments.
We require this tool for 20+ social media accounts.
The tool should have two-factor authentication, and a mobile app.’
Surely, there are enough overpaid, do nothings sitting in that overstaffed office all day who could be tasked with justifying their existence by checking government’s social media during the workday instead of their own?
The rest of CNS readers may also find the RFPs for a submarine and for body armour interesting.
PACT is the worst thing that has ever been created by the Cayman Islands and we have years left of this insidious chaos.
I know things seem unbearable for many right now, but, please pay attention to what the government is getting up to.
Its pretty hilarious that stamp duty and private fund registration (along with the increased registry & CIMA fees from all the recent activity) has literally put the entire Cayman economy on their back. Absurd spending from Gov and it seems to not matter whatsoever because financial services and property is just steaming ahead.
Everyone in financial services knows this cant last forever. The SPAC boom we had late last year early this year was literally the most craziest thing i ever experienced. It was a frenzy of people setting these up. 13k private funds as well.
Rising interest rates next year and tapering from the US fed will cool the market – less borrowing for property and less free cash for investments. The business we have isnt going to dissapear, its just not always going to continue at this rate.
Hopefully they are prepared and not running through 22 and 23 forcasts alike this will continue.
You get a pay increase, you get a pay increase, everybody gets a pay increase!
Yet we all seem to get a decrease in service☹️