PACT forecasts CI$15M deficit for 2022 budget

Finance Minister Christ Saunders delivers the Budget Address

(CNS): Government is expecting a net deficit of CI$15.8 million for the Entire Public Sector in 2022 as a result of an anticipated loss by public authorities, but Finance Minister Chris Saunders is predicting an overall surplus of over $8.5 million in 2023. In the Budget address delivered Friday, he said it was not ideal to start off with a deficit but the UK has given permission for Cayman to go into the red, given the global pandemic and based on the return to a surplus the following year.

The losses are expected at the airport, Cayman Airways, the Cayman Turtle Centre and the port. The budget forecasts earnings of $940.9 million and core government spending of $906.8 million next year, while in 2023 it is expecting to collect a whopping $978.1 million and spend a record $933.4 million.

Setting out PACT’s spending plans in Parliament on Friday, he said that there were no new fees or taxes but government was cutting some duty on baby food, formula and other products, including diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products and adult protective underwear.

The minister said government was expecting to see these duty reductions passed on to the public but revealed that PACT would be bringing a consumer protection bill during this session of Parliament that would make sure that these savings were passed on and retailers were prevented from exploiting the public.

He warned of challenges ahead as a result of the global pandemic, but said PACT had a clear plan to manage the financial resources to use them prudently while achieving its main objectives. “This budget is about providing our people with the opportunities and tools necessary to build the best life that they want for themselves and their families,” he said. “This is not going to be an easy process.”

Saunders said that one of the major expenses for the next two years would be personnel costs for public sector workers, which is forecast to be almost half of all public spending — $437.2 million in 2022 and $459.3 million in 2023, which will include spending on more teachers, police officers, fire fighters, CBC staff and prison officers, as well as an increase on civil servants’ health premiums.

The finance minister said the government would be dipping into the line of credit negotiated by the previous government to help cover the continued additional spending on COVID-19. While government has been able to fund the pandemic costs to date from its reserves, it will need to borrow over the next two years to fund capital projects and prop up statutory authorities and government companies. Saunders said he expected to borrow $299 million next year and $50 million in 2023.

But despite the borrowing, the finance minister said the country will remain within the net debt ratio provided for in the Public Management and Finance Law.

CI$61.5 million will be spent on social welfare programmes and support for young people, including 2,500 scholarships per year, as well as financial assistance costs, such as the continued tourism stipend, cash for the most vulnerable families as well as seamen and veteran benefits.

He said government believes that public sector capital investments are an important and necessary catalyst in the development of the islands and it will be pumping well over $300 million into public projects over the next two years, including schools, the waste management project, the acquisition of land for conservation, infrastructure, upgrades to the prison and the courthouse.

Money would also be invested in the Housing Trust to build affordable homes for local people to address the national problem relating to excessive property prices.

Check back to CNS for much more on the budget, further the details of where cash will be collected and spent, and the current state of public finances.