Over 60% of recent virus cases unvaccinated
(CNS): More than one third of the new cases of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed last week were fully vaccinated and 3% had received one dose. But 61% of those who contracted the virus during the week of 24-30 October were unvaccinated, according to information released Tuesday by Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown.
In the first weekly update from the Public Health Department on trends in COVID-19 data, Dr Brown said there was an average of 131 new cases per day. More than 97% of cases were in the community last week, impacting people of all ages, from a month-old baby to an octogenarian, with 52% of those who contracted the virus being women.
Five babies under the age of one year were among the positive cases, Dr Brown said, but despite the recent surge of the virus through the schools, only 14% of cases last week were in children under 18. Most of the cases are in the workforce, she noted, and the average age for last week’s cases was 34 years old. Only 1% were over the age of 70, as efforts to protect the elderly appear to be working.
Dr Brown said that over the course of last week, four patients with the virus were admitted to hospital with two were discharged. With the figures released yesterday, it appears that since the outbreak on 8 September ten people have been admitted with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, and eight people are currently in hospital.
Dr Brown urged people to continue with personal prevention measures.
“In the context of wide community transmission, Public Health is advising enhanced vigilance in prevention strategies. If you are isolated or quarantined, you may still prevent ongoing transmission if you adhere to the recommendations. Wear your masks, use hand sanitizer and practice physical distancing,” she said.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the Lions Centre and Camana Bay locations, as well as district events as advertised on the Health Services Authority and government websites and social media platforms.
See Dr Brown’s update below:
Category: Local News
Someone told me a conspiracy theory which I’m know beginning to believe might just be feasible. This could be part of a plan to let Covid wash over us before the borders open. Makes sense really.
So, in fact, we are NOT all going to die on ventilators then.
Proof positive that this place is overzealous with the employment mandates.
Everyone makes the choice to take their own risk. That is what life is all about. Choice.
Even those that follow the bible should recognize that choice and free will was god’s way. That’s what I learned in Sunday school when I was a kid.
Just to put what we have in context:
131 cases a day
184.2 cases per 100k of population (Yay! We’re #1 in the World!)
For comparison apply our rate per 100k of population to the following places:
U.K. – 124k cases a day
U.S. – 607k cases a day
Canada – 70k cases a day
Florida – 39.6k cases a day
New York City – 15.5k a day
Jamaica – 5.4k cases a day
I am praying that we have such a high comparative rate because we are testing so many people.
We don’t need to be worried about incoming vaccinated visitors. They need to be worried about our seemingly uncontrolled community spread.
That’s alot of COVID-19 Cases; mostly attributed to community spread. This is serious.
your math/writing confuses me and does not make sense…but i think i know what you are trying to convey.
“I am praying that we have such a high comparative rate because we are testing so many people.”
100% right. We are doing 1k tests per day that is far higher than anywhere else in the world given our population.
With only 4 in the hospital and no deaths. The amount of cases whether vaccinated or not is meaningless.
so 20% of people are unvaccinated, but they make up 60% of new infections.
So obviously the vaccine is working.
We shall really see the effects on the unvaccinated in 2 weeks, when the surge of hospitalizations happens.
Even the health minister seems to have forgotten about the hospitalization surge that has occurred in every other country 2 weeks after a surge in infections.
We may have 8 people in hospital at present, but remember the number of active cases 2 weeks ago and compare it to new infections now
Please provide us with the percentage of unvaccinated children who fall within the unvaccinated 60%.
I will keep saying it. These headlines are completely misleading, aswell as the content of the story not painting a true picture. Why are we not seeing any %’s of how many of the Vaxxed and %’s of the unvaxxed have underlying conditions. How many were admitted o hospital for other reasons and then only discovered they were positive.
The truth will reduce the fear that has been bred into the population by non truths and ‘facts’ that suit certain people.
So We have 131 per day of 70000 population.
I.e. 750000 per day in USA . We know in peak period USA had 3.5 lakh cases per day . That means we are getting about double. Probably due to more testing as our sick rate is very minimal compared to USA.
Let us be practical.
Vaccination does help in curtailing transmission to some extent but not fully. So vaccinated and unvaccinated can transmit but morbidity is minimal among vaxed.
Already more than 90 percent of eligible got vaxed.
With 131 per day local transmission quarantine of incoming vaxed and covid negative pts is waste of time and energy. They should be more concerned than us as many untested asymtomativ corona positives may be in our pop.
So let us not be panic.
This is even milder than common cold and flu.
Better keep schools closed for 4 wks until current outbreak subsides and urge parents to keep children at home as that is the purpose of school closer. This is because they are unvaxed.
I think better for unvaxed are not allowed in public places super markets restaurents bars etc. Unvaxed families can be helped with grocery pick up if needed for next 4 wks.
The vaxed working to practice social dist ‘mask and sanitize and all precautions as per flu.
A few will be sick and can be treated like in the past with pneumonia.
No need for public health to follow up each case. Rather self isolation is good even not tested if any symptoms.if symptoms go to doc.
No need to trace contacts. But if any contact is worried either use lft or go to health care settings.
Soon December and Christmas parties. We all should take personal resp and behave. Govt cant control behaviour.
We are lucky as this hit us after we had 90 percent of eligible got vaxed.
We should be thankful for what we have than complaining.
This was expected once introduced. One day it has to be. Many of us have gone to USA and uk as we sent our children there. So we brought back the virus. Quarantine for one month is perfect. But 14 days is taken in general. So some escape testing and later can transmit. That is what happened.
Govt and Health staff had done their part. We did our part. Let us continue to follow the advice and we will win.
Time to open up and live with Covid. It will continue to be here and throughout the world for next 10 yrs with ups and down with mutations.
Enjoy life.
So this is why they took so long to give us a report – to declare 60% of cases now are from those refusing the jab. I can see alot more has to be done to teach our lawmakers to respect people’s medical decisions.
This means that your unvaccinated coworker, friend, or family member is more likely to give you covid. Even if you are not worried about getting really sick, do you really want to quarantine for two weeks? Choose carefully who you are around.
if no real medical reason for not getting the vax,,,they should be made pay for all covid related treatment.
yep as we have known forever…
they catch it easier…they spread it easier…more likley to get serious illness…more likely to put our health service at risk.
yet we are refusing to implement vax passport system in social environments that would protect them and us?
Did you know? If a patient gets ill to the point of requiring a mechanical ventilator, they are not awake and sitting up in bed checking memes on their phone until they get better. They are face-down in an induced comma until their lungs are able to function on their own again which can take 15 days or longer, so many people’s muscles atrophy (they cease up) so that they require physio to regain their upper body or walking ability – if they survive the ordeal. Not to mention the sequels. So this is NOT a severe flu. Do not risk catching it; please heed the protective measures or get vaccinated.
That’s a lot of breakthrough cases!
Why isn’t the booster being made available to anybody who’s eligible, not just the 50+ and vulnerable .. surely it’s now a matter of preventing hospitalizations by any means available
I do not know if these classify as breakthrough cases. I suspect most are asymptomatic and only know they are positive because of the high level of testing and far reach of contact tracing in Cayman. I suspect in other countries they would never have been a positive statistic.