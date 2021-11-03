Over 60% of recent virus cases unvaccinated

Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown

(CNS): More than one third of the new cases of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed last week were fully vaccinated and 3% had received one dose. But 61% of those who contracted the virus during the week of 24-30 October were unvaccinated, according to information released Tuesday by Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown.

In the first weekly update from the Public Health Department on trends in COVID-19 data, Dr Brown said there was an average of 131 new cases per day. More than 97% of cases were in the community last week, impacting people of all ages, from a month-old baby to an octogenarian, with 52% of those who contracted the virus being women.

Five babies under the age of one year were among the positive cases, Dr Brown said, but despite the recent surge of the virus through the schools, only 14% of cases last week were in children under 18. Most of the cases are in the workforce, she noted, and the average age for last week’s cases was 34 years old. Only 1% were over the age of 70, as efforts to protect the elderly appear to be working.

Dr Brown said that over the course of last week, four patients with the virus were admitted to hospital with two were discharged. With the figures released yesterday, it appears that since the outbreak on 8 September ten people have been admitted with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, and eight people are currently in hospital.

Dr Brown urged people to continue with personal prevention measures.

“In the context of wide community transmission, Public Health is advising enhanced vigilance in prevention strategies. If you are isolated or quarantined, you may still prevent ongoing transmission if you adhere to the recommendations. Wear your masks, use hand sanitizer and practice physical distancing,” she said.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the Lions Centre and Camana Bay locations, as well as district events as advertised on the Health Services Authority and government websites and social media platforms.