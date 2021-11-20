Over 5,100 people locked down due to COVID

(CNS): As of 8am on Friday morning 5,119 people in the Cayman Islands were in isolation and quarantine as a result of the ongoing widespread community transmission of the virus. Another 170 residents and no travellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases of the virus to 3,675.

Although the number of people who are symptomatic is no longer being reported, officials said that there were 21 people in hospital, though no details were offered regarding their condition. There have now been a total of 5,532 cases of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands, with more than 4,800 of those being recorded since 8 September, when the virus re-entered the community after more than year with no community spread.

As Cayman moves to lift the quarantine requirements for full verifiably vaccinated visitors and returning residents on Saturday, the country is experiencing its highest ever number of active cases and the most hospital transmissions to date.

In Cayman Brac, Faith Hospital confirmed there were just 39 active cases in the Sister Islands, after another day passed with no new cases on the Brac or Little Cayman, suggesting that the virus may now be contained there. To date, there have been 106 total cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 67 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 45 were unvaccinated.

The booster vaccination programme continues to move apace with 12% of the population now having had a third shot of the vaccine after 12,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived last weekend and the vaccine clinics reopened Tuesday.

81% of the estimated population has had at least one dose and 78% has completed the two-dose course, which is just 1,500 people short of the government’s original target to get 80% of the country fully vaccinated before allowing visitors to return to Cayman without having to quarantine.