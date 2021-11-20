Over 5,100 people locked down due to COVID
(CNS): As of 8am on Friday morning 5,119 people in the Cayman Islands were in isolation and quarantine as a result of the ongoing widespread community transmission of the virus. Another 170 residents and no travellers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases of the virus to 3,675.
Although the number of people who are symptomatic is no longer being reported, officials said that there were 21 people in hospital, though no details were offered regarding their condition. There have now been a total of 5,532 cases of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands, with more than 4,800 of those being recorded since 8 September, when the virus re-entered the community after more than year with no community spread.
As Cayman moves to lift the quarantine requirements for full verifiably vaccinated visitors and returning residents on Saturday, the country is experiencing its highest ever number of active cases and the most hospital transmissions to date.
In Cayman Brac, Faith Hospital confirmed there were just 39 active cases in the Sister Islands, after another day passed with no new cases on the Brac or Little Cayman, suggesting that the virus may now be contained there. To date, there have been 106 total cases recorded in the Sister Islands, with 67 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 55 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 45 were unvaccinated.
The booster vaccination programme continues to move apace with 12% of the population now having had a third shot of the vaccine after 12,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived last weekend and the vaccine clinics reopened Tuesday.
81% of the estimated population has had at least one dose and 78% has completed the two-dose course, which is just 1,500 people short of the government’s original target to get 80% of the country fully vaccinated before allowing visitors to return to Cayman without having to quarantine.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
this is such a pointless exercise now. Stop counting and take care of people as they need care. Stop fear mongering.
On a moron would turn themselves in if they are vaccinated.
From being in a bubble for two years, to quarantining the entire territory…true genies run the Cayman Islands.
“genies”?
This is unsustainable and is causing major disruptions and financial losses for individuals and businesses. If this is part of the plan then the plan sucks.
On a positive note, the drive to GT in the morning is better than normal.
With this pandemic spreading, it would be prudent to mandate 14 day isolations for travelers with PCR tests 72 hours prior to flying and a PCR test upon arrival with monitored wristbands and phones, and a PCR test to be released on the 15th day. However, our greed and selfishness won’t allow such proven methods to protect the people, so we will just abandon that in lieu of the “let’s throw caution to the wind” method. Makes zero sense until you realize it’s all about money and selfishness
It’s not travellers spreading the virus, read the article!
The virus is sprucing itself. I am not joking. We think we can control it, good luck with that.
That article is based on a a guess as to what will happen. History proves the previous quarantine program worked.
Read the article, it’s not travellers spreading the virus!
#freethevaccinated