Outbreak of COVID-19 closes Pines old folks home

The Pines Retirement Home

(CNS): Ten residents and one member of staff at the Pines Retirement Home in George Town have tested positive for COVID-19 and the home is now closed to visitors as officials work to contain the outbreak. Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said Public Health was assisting to ensure the health and safety of both residents and staff and the social development ministry has sent 1,000 lateral flow tests to the home to help in manage the outbreak. CNS has not yet been able to confirm if any of the residents have been admitted to hospital.

“Fortunately, the cases discovered through routine testing at the Pines Retirement Home have been identified at an early stage, and Public Health will work with the Home and its nursing staff, the Health Services Authority, and other medical practitioners if required, to apply global best practices in mitigating further spread of the virus,” said Dr Williams-Rodriguez said in a release about the outbreak this weekend. “The Cayman Islands is fortunate to have the world’s best technology and medicine available to proactively treat these or other COVID-19 patients.”

Six of the residents who tested positive were not vaccinated, and Dr Williams-Rodriguez noted that the vaccine is still the best defense against COVID-19. “A significant proportion of our elderly are vaccinated and they should avail of a booster vaccine if they have not already,” he added.

The Pines CEO Lynda Mitchell said lateral flow testing regimes are based on robust evidence and have been used successfully in other countries, including the United Kingdom.

“Both residents and staff will adopt a more rigorous testing regime, in addition to following other procedures and protocols based on advice from the chief medical officer, Public Health, and the Health Services Authority. Currently we have taken the precautionary measure of preventing any visitors until further notice,” she said.

Paulinda Mendoza-Williams, the director of the Department of Children and Families Services, said all residential care homes under the management of DCFS in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac were provided with lateral flow tests in October because, alongside the vaccine, they will help the department contain outbreaks in its homes.

“Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread vaccination has provided our crucial first line of defence and offers vital protection for our whole community. Given the reality of community spread of COVID-19, the next line of defence is the proactive use of lateral flow tests,” she said.

“In combination with other protocols and procedures, the use of a lateral flow testing regime in Cayman’s residential care homes will aid us greatly in preventing outbreaks and protecting those who are most susceptible to the deadly virus. We are entrusted with the care of residents of the Cayman Islands’ care homes, including the elderly, disabled and those with special needs.

“As such, we must do all we can to prevent a repeat of the tragic scenes of 2020 when COVID-19 ran uncontrollably through residential care homes around the world,” she added.