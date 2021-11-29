PPM accuses PACT of choosing ‘massive borrowing’

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses Parliament

(CNS): The leader of the opposition took aim at the new finance minister on Monday when he delivered his response to the PACT Government’s first budget. Roy McTaggart accused the new administration of choosing “massive borrowing” over fiscal prudence and implied they were not competent enough to make the decisions needed to balance the books.

Chris Saunders had said in the Budget Address that he would be using the line of credit that McTaggart had negotiated as finance minister in the previous administration. The opposition leader took aim at this, however, claiming that he had only sought that credit as a contingency to be used if absolutely necessary and not “for a spending spree”.

With the pandemic still impacting government and the economy and a great deal of uncertainty ahead, McTaggart accused the PACT Government of increasing borrowing to spend on political projects rather than to deal with the health crisis.

“This borrowing has not been necessitated by this crisis, rather it reflects a choice to fund large amounts of capital spending from borrowing rather than paying for it from operational revenue,” McTaggart said.

He criticised Saunders for copying politicians all over the world by increasing debt, since this placed a burden on future generations. He said that increasing borrowing was “unsustainable”, as he slammed PACT’s main claim that sustainability was at the heart of their policy platform. He also accused them of borrowing to avoid making difficult political choices.

“New and inexperienced ministers are naturally keen to see the priorities of their ministry funded,” the opposition leader said. “By borrowing for capital purposes, it means that all the available revenues can be dished out for ministers to use… without any need to choose between relative priorities. Rather than enforce fiscal discipline, the premier and minister of finance have presided over a free-for-all.”

McTaggart accused the new government of negating the hard work done by the previous two PPM-led administrations by “borrowing with abandon”, with plans to increase borrowing by more than $350 million.

The former finance minister raised concerns about the operating deficit expected at the end of next year and the small surplus at the end of 2023, saying it wouldn’t take much to turn such a small surplus into a deficit given the challenges ahead. He warned that borrowing costs could also easily increase in the coming years.

Despite the criticism regarding the debt, McTaggart said he welcome several of the initiatives and supported the broad objectives set out in the PACT budget. He said they were rolling out policies that the PPM had campaigned on and actions they would have taken had they formed the government.

Claiming that there was a great deal of continuity and that government was not really breaking any new ground, merely using different language, he challenged PACT to detail what in the policy platform was actually new and not already started or promised by the PPM.

He said the government had adopted many of the Progressives’ policies and he was glad they had listened to the opposition. But in conflicting criticisms, he accused the new government of not setting out a clear vision but also of outlining an ambitious agenda that it would not be able to deliver.

McTaggart professed a very clear difference in policy and style between the promises of PACT and the actions of the PPM as he criticised their position on investment and the move away from trickle-down economics, but undermined his own point by claiming that an economy needed investment to grow, not just public spending.

The opposition leader also took aim at PACT for poorly managing the pandemic, maintaining that this current budget did not take into consideration the consequences of COVID-19. “It is not at all clear that this budget properly reflects the financial risks facing the government,” he said. “In the current circumstances the government should be managing its spending carefully… We all know COVID is not going away anytime soon.”

McTaggart said COVID was just one of several potential challenges ahead, including inflation, and warned that revenues could also fall. He said the opposition had many concerns about the budget and would be raising them in Finance Committee. He said the budget as a whole was not in the long term interests of the Cayman Islands and he regretted that fiscal prudence was no longer at the heart of the public finances.