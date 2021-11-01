OfReg resumes search for board directors

(CNS): The beleaguered utilities regulator, OfReg, appears to be having trouble finding people who are not just capable but also willing to serve on the board as non-executive directors. At a Cabinet meeting on 19 October, ministers approved the appointment of Alric Lindsay, Frank Balderamos and Leroy Whorms as members but also approved the re-advertisement of the board positions to find at least two more, according to the summary notes of the meeting.

The three new members join Rudy Ebanks, who was appointed as board chair in September, and the existing chief executive officer and three executive members.

The deadline for qualified and non-conflicted members interested in serving on this board is 15 November. Members are paid a generous stipend but are expected to spend at least 20 hours per month and will need to have professional backgrounds in engineering, law, economics, accounting, business, energy sector, ICT sector, fuels sector, water sector or public policy.

OfReg regulates fuel, water, electricity and telecommunications, and directors need adequate knowledge, experience and understanding of these areas as well as corporate governance; strategic and financial management experience in the scope of business, outputs and operations of OfReg.

It is not clear when the board last met, as the last set of minutes posted on the OfReg website was for the the meeting held in April.