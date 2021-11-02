Official COVID-19 case numbers still missing

Vaccine Clinic at the Lions Centre

(CNS): The number of positive coronavirus cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since 8am on Thursday morning was not expected to be released Monday evening because Public Health is still working on how it intends to report active cases. However, according to social media and other sources, there were cases in dozens of places throughout the weekend and Monday.

These included government offices such as the busy DVDL building on Crewe Road, the planning department and government schools, with nine cases alone at Red Bay Primary and several at Savannah Primary, as well as a number at early learning centres. More offices, restaurants, bars and supermarkets in George Town are also losing staff to isolation.

CNS understands that the former health minister, Dwayne Seymour, has also tested positive for the virus but is said to be doing okay.

Despite the evidence that cases were soaring again Monday, the were no figures about the positive cases recorded since Thursday. The number of active cases, how many people are symptomatic and how many people are currently in hospital are also unknown.

Government has still not responded to numerous questions surrounding the protocols for isolation now that rapid test kits are being used widely in the community. There are also mounting concerns that people are not reporting when they are sick and are not adhering to isolation policies.

In another message to the country on Monday about the current situation, which he recorded before he headed to Glasgow, Premier Wayne Panton asked people to keep clam and not to let the pandemic pull them down. He said the surge in cases was to be expected as the virus was here now.

“We individually and collectively have to do all that we can to stop the transmission of the virus,” he said. “While having positive cases in our families, our communities and work places can be alarming, we have to appreciate the fact that we have not had any really critical illnesses from COVID.”

He said the HSA was quite capable of taking care of those that have been hospitalized.

Panton said that people are not helpless in the face of COVID-19 and urged everyone to consider the protocols to protect themselves from the virus, such as proper hygiene practices and social distancing, as well as rethinking where they are going and what they are doing to keep safe.

He said the country was not heading for a lockdown, regardless of the increasing numbers. He also urged everyone who is not yet vaccinated to get their first shot as soon as possible, and for those over 50 who had their second shot at least six months ago to get their booster shots.

