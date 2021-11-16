Oceans need quiet to help protect reefs

CCMI researchers

(CNS): A study by scientists at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) on Little Cayman has highlighted the need for quiet in the sea to help reefs and the marine life around them cope with the growing threat to their survival from climate change, disease, acidification and overfishing. The Quiet Oceans Study results found that fish populations increase in density and biomass when there is less human activity in the water, but it is particularly helpful for herbivorous fish, which are crucial to coral reef health. The scientists warn that as tourism returns, much more consideration needs to be given to managing future human activity in the sea.

The research shows that the best way to manage marine ecosystems is to reduce local stressors, including noise pollution, which interferes with natural fish behaviour. Boats, other watercraft and divers all have an impact, as noise affects the physiology, reproduction and response to predation for marine life.

During the lockdown in the Cayman Islands in response to the pandemic, which began in March last year, CCMI researchers had a rare opportunity to measure the impacts of “Quiet Oceans” on resident fish populations in Grand Cayman.

Dr Gretchen Goodbody-Gringley, CCMI’s Director of Research, began the study in July 2020, once the local lockdown rules were lifted to allow scuba diving. The research covered four previously popular dive and snorkel sites on the west of Grand Cayman, where the researchers conducted fish surveys every two months.

They expected an increase in fish density but an unexpected result has been the delayed response in biomass, where the increase was only seen after 15 months, and the relatively stronger response of herbivores. Parrotfish, chubs and surgeonfish, all important herbivores, have increased in density with reduced human activity. Herbivorous fish are key species for reef recovery because of their role as ‘algae managers’, keeping it under control so corals can persevere.

The researchers said this was even more important now with the stony coral tissue loss disease outbreak on Grand Cayman, as these fish will be crucial to the recovery process.

“We are at a critical point in time, when nationally and internationally our leaders and conservation managers are looking at how to effectively manage the marine ecosystem sustainably,” Goodbody-Gringley said.

“This study indicates that that near shore reef ecosystems can rebound from human impact when given the opportunity to rest. A return to ’business as usual’ after Covid-19 will reverse this recovery – more consideration to coral reef resilience must be built into our policies, seeking to promote long-term stability and increased coral cover.”

She said the marine park areas are a good example of what can be done and while Cayman’s recent expansion of marine protection is good conservation practice it may not be enough.

“As tourism ramps back up, it is an ideal opportunity to look at how the natural environment, especially our ’blue assets’, can be better managed alongside economic activity,” Goodbody-Gringley added.

The marine expert has been asked to present her research findings at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations on 8 December 2021.