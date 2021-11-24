NCC to consider protection plans for seabirds

Brown booby birds on Cayman Brac, one killed by feral cats (photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): When it meets today, the National Conservation Council will be considering a proposed Species Conservation Plan to protect nesting seabirds of the Cayman Islands and help stabilize and grow increasingly threatened populations. On the agenda for the NCC’s first public meeting for more than four months are a number of local environmental issues, including this protection plan, which, if adopted, would protect six different species of sea birds and the habitat they need to nest. It would also enable a programme to remove the threat from non-indiginous animals, including feral cats.

Experts from the Department of Environment who drafted the plan point out that the main threat to most of the birds is the unnatural predation in nesting colonies from feral cats and dogs, as well as rats, which are all responsible for attacking chicks, especially on the Sister Islands, where many of the sea birds nest.

Other threats to the birds are green iguanas that take eggs, habitat loss from coastal development and human disturbances.

The conservation plan would provide protection for the red-footed booby (Sula sula), the brown booby (Sula leucogaster), the magnificent frigatebird (Fregata magnificens), the bridled tern (Onychoprion anaethetus), the least tern (Sternula antillarum), and the white-tailed tropicbird (Phaethon lepturus).

Putting a formal species protection plan in place for these birds will enable the designation of protected areas under the National Conservation Act as well as critical habitat at nesting sites, pave the way for management plans and enable a formal programme to remove feral mammalian predators, a battle that the DoE has struggled with for years.

It will also enable the creation of marine Important Bird Areas (IBAs) based on recorded foraging places for both booby species and magnificent frigatebirds around the Sister Islands and mechanisms for protective measures for those areas. A conservation plan would also allow for National Red-list assessments of seabird colonies in the Cayman Islands.

The plan would protect currently unprotected crown land supporting colonial seabird nesting, and through voluntary crown purchase and protection, any areas of privately owned land that also support significant nests. Conservation Agreements can also be used to safeguard nesting colonies and ensure their sustainability long-term.

In the draft proposals the DoE lays out the threats to Cayman’s seabird species, such as the taking of both adults and chicks at colonies by invasive species, particularly mammals.

“Feral cats have been recorded feeding on chicks and juveniles of Red-footed Boobies and Magnificent Frigatebirds on Little Cayman, and killing adult and juvenile Brown Boobies on their nests on Cayman Brac,” the draft plan states.

“Feral cats and free-roaming dogs have been recorded taking Least Tern nestlings, and rats are suspected to be predators of young Tropicbird and Least Tern eggs and chicks. Rats also pose a threat to Brown Booby nests and it is a concern that invasive green iguanas may also pose a threat to seabird eggs, particularly of Tropicbird nests as the Cayman Brac population of Green Iguanas continue to grow.”

But humans are also playing a part by contributing to habitat loss and disturbance arising from coastal development, which pose a serious threat for many of these species, particularly for brown boobies nesting on the shorelines and cliff edges of Cayman Brac.

“Recreational activities on and around the small cays on Grand Cayman and along stretches of nesting beaches and bluff on Cayman Brac further cause disturbance to seabird colonies during their most vulnerable life-stage,” the plan states.

Additional threats, particularly for frigatebirds and the two booby species, include getting caught up in fishing gear at sea, marine oil pollution events and plastic pollution.