Minister warns diabetics to protect against COVID

(CNS): As the number of people living with diabetes here in Cayman continues to grow, making it the fourth leading cause of death in this country, Health Minister Sabrina Turner is urging the more than 3,000 people living with the condition to do all they can to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In her message marking World Diabetes Day on Sunday, she said the virus was a challenge for people with diabetes because they are more vulnerable to being hospitalised with severe symptoms. Data from the NHS in England shows that for those patients hospitalised with coronavirus, the risk of dying is higher for people living with diabetes than people without.

“People with diabetes should take strong precautions to avoid contracting Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes COVID-19,” the minister said. “When people with diabetes develop a viral infection, it can be harder to treat due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels, a compromised immune system, and the presence of any diabetes complications.”

The recommendations for avoiding the virus are doubly important for people living with diabetes and anyone in close contact with them, such as family members and caregivers.

“If you have diabetes and are concerned about COVID-19, please prepare in case you get ill. Make sure you have all relevant contact details on hand in case you need them. Pay extra attention to your glucose control. Regular monitoring can help avoid complications,” Turner said. “If you do show flu-like symptoms, raised temperature, cough, difficulty breathing, it is important to consult a healthcare professional right away.”

Beyond the threat of COVID-19, people with diabetes are advised to always follow healthy nutrition practices. “It is very important for people with diabetes to eat a varied and balanced diet to keep their blood glucose levels stable and enhance their immune system,” she said. “So, I urge you, if you have a family history of diabetes or think you may be diabetic, please get tested. It is the first step in taking control of your health and ensuring that you can live a long and health life despite being affected by the disease.”

Type 2 diabetes is a preventable and controllable disease. By following a healthy diet, with regular physical activity and consistent health checks, the illness can be prevented in the first place of reverses after the onset of the disease.