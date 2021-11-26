Middle-out to replace trickle-down policies

Premier Wayne Panton addresses Parliament

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said the PACT Government’s first budget reflects the change people voted for, as he outlined a policy switch from trickle-down economics to middle-out economics and commitment to halt the ongoing demise of the Caymanian middle class. In his first Budget Policy Statement to Parliament on Friday, Panton spoke about the increasing inequality in Cayman, with too many people in crisis in what is seen as a prosperous jurisdiction.

The premier said the pandemic had exposed “staggering levels of need” here but his government was committed to addressing it. The Cayman dream was now unattainable for many people, he said, adding that wealth disparity was a “socially corrosive” issue and income inequality was no way to build a strong country.

Panton said his government would implement policies, supported by the budget that will be be laid out by the finance minister, to protect the middle class. He spoke of switching from the policies of trickle-down to middle-out, as the growing inequality was “an existential threat” that would not be reduced by economic growth but by an economy designed to address it.

Panton said that PACT would be following the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to create a more equal society. And iIn a long speech, lasting more than two hours, about the general direction for PACT, Panton outlined some progressive policies.

These included greater investment in education, the working poor, affordable homes, family support as well as better maternity and paternity leave, expansion of healthcare, a bigger role for CINICO in changes to health insurance provision, reversing environmental under-funding and a robust effort to actually do something to reach the national energy goals.

He also spoke about introducing greater transparency surrounding the work permit and permanent residency systems, as well as concessions, waivers and exemptions given to developers and under the local companies and control law.

Panton explained where government intends to spend some of the CI$1 billion in expected revenue over the next year, going through each ministry. But he stuck to the main theme throughout his speech of addressing the inequality the country was experiencing.

He warned that the window of opportunity was closing for Caymanians but this new government was standing ready to change it. “We have a responsibility to ensure the quality of life for this and future generations of Caymanians,” he said, as he concluded the speech and stressed the need to act in the interests of all people.

Check back to CNS later for the full address, more policy details and the budget, which is expected to be delivered this afternoon.