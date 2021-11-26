Middle-out to replace trickle-down policies
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton said the PACT Government’s first budget reflects the change people voted for, as he outlined a policy switch from trickle-down economics to middle-out economics and commitment to halt the ongoing demise of the Caymanian middle class. In his first Budget Policy Statement to Parliament on Friday, Panton spoke about the increasing inequality in Cayman, with too many people in crisis in what is seen as a prosperous jurisdiction.
The premier said the pandemic had exposed “staggering levels of need” here but his government was committed to addressing it. The Cayman dream was now unattainable for many people, he said, adding that wealth disparity was a “socially corrosive” issue and income inequality was no way to build a strong country.
Panton said his government would implement policies, supported by the budget that will be be laid out by the finance minister, to protect the middle class. He spoke of switching from the policies of trickle-down to middle-out, as the growing inequality was “an existential threat” that would not be reduced by economic growth but by an economy designed to address it.
Panton said that PACT would be following the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to create a more equal society. And iIn a long speech, lasting more than two hours, about the general direction for PACT, Panton outlined some progressive policies.
These included greater investment in education, the working poor, affordable homes, family support as well as better maternity and paternity leave, expansion of healthcare, a bigger role for CINICO in changes to health insurance provision, reversing environmental under-funding and a robust effort to actually do something to reach the national energy goals.
He also spoke about introducing greater transparency surrounding the work permit and permanent residency systems, as well as concessions, waivers and exemptions given to developers and under the local companies and control law.
Panton explained where government intends to spend some of the CI$1 billion in expected revenue over the next year, going through each ministry. But he stuck to the main theme throughout his speech of addressing the inequality the country was experiencing.
He warned that the window of opportunity was closing for Caymanians but this new government was standing ready to change it. “We have a responsibility to ensure the quality of life for this and future generations of Caymanians,” he said, as he concluded the speech and stressed the need to act in the interests of all people.
Check back to CNS later for the full address, more policy details and the budget, which is expected to be delivered this afternoon.
Read the premier’s full Budget Policy Statement in the CNS Library.
See the full Budget Policy Statement on CIGTV below:
It would be helpful if Wayne or Chris provided specifics or pointed to a country that has successfully adopted the ‘middle out’ policies he wants to try. In the absence of specifics or informative examples that speech is more hot air going into the environment
“If today we can find Caymanians running some of the largest firms on the Island, or conducting brilliant work as we see in our civil service every day, then we certainly can find a Caymanian capable of bartending or working at the front desk.”
SMH.
This is like saying “if we can find a Caymanian to drink this 2003 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, we can certainly find a Caymanian to drink this cup of warm horse pi55!”
Hospitality jobs are low paid, exhausting, and generally incompatible with family life. What’s the upside of more Caymanians having jobs like that?
He didn’t want to work in tourism! Has any member of the government? Why should anyone else then?!
Spend it while you can CIG.
An unbridled CIMA is doing everting (and more) to chop down the Financial Services Industry’s magic money tree, the fruits of which you politicians fritter away…..
“Spending freely, what came easily, realised nothing”.
Inequality is a huge red herring. The real problem is poverty.
You can reduce inequality all you want by scaring away and taxing wealthy people (aka investors) but it won’t make any difference at all to the living standards of poorer Caymanians.
The country’s entire business model depends on attracting wealthy investors and professionals. Might be better not to blow up that business model before you have articulated a viable new one Wayne.
For as long as I can remember, every politician once elected successfully extended their own middle, but nothing ever trickled their middle to the poor.
Judging from the picture we should have a phone government
This bunch having control of a billion dollars is scary.
PACT can do whatever they think is important. They voted themselves a raise as their first act which proves the point.
I sure hope that everyone understands this. Don’t be fooled.
We should consider a cell phone ban in the LA. At least do the job you are been paid to do, please, put down the phones!
Wonderful statements. Good thing they have never lied to us. Oh, wait…..
Mr Premier I’m really hoping you come up with a fire cracker here, if not -, no I’m not going to allow my mind to go there
Am I mistaken in saying the three in the background seem quite preoccupied. Nice promises again Mr. Premier, let’s see if you have kept them when voting time comes around again.
My feeling is that the majority voted for positive change, solid not ambiguous pro environmental and sustainable development with far more transparency than was evident under the previous leadership.
Small positive changes have emerged, possibly by happenstance however important issues still remain opaque and it seems the diabolical vestiges of the old administration still control some of the reigns.
One other worrisome issue is the number of high ranking expatriates leaving for seemingly personal reasons. I know many Caymanians believe these posts need be filled by their own. I agree, however there was never an adequate succession plan in place nor one to educate, train and prepare Caymanians to fill these posts.
Cayman sorely needs planning and preparation in this area as it has been neglected just like solid waste because of CIG’s addiction to raking in work permit fees over self sustainability.
These type of policies are the reasons so many voted for PACT. Here’s hoping it plays out well and as intended.
No one is listening. All 3 on the photo are busy with their smartphones.
And three of those in the background directly contributed to the destruction of Cayman’s middle class.
At least one seemed to give keys to Eric and then let him drive without regard to road markings, clear signs, and obvious hazards. Another appears ambivalent to enforcing any rules, or even establishing what the rules are.
I think they all heard the words, but never looked up to understand them. Hell, they all get paid whatever happens.
The only people who should be upset about this are the ultra-wealthy and even they should be happy as a better off poor and middle class means more social harmony and less crime.
If they truly switch to a middle out approach it would be a massive shock to the system here.
So expect lip-service and half-baked rhetoric rather than anything real.
If he’s serious then he will make it easier to revoke work permits/PR and status which then helps actual Caymanians. Rather than creating more Caymanians that don’t care about real Caymanians.
Rather than revoking, how about they simply apply the existing law? If anyone actually bothered, many of the permissions you clamor to revoke, would not have been granted in the first place!
Well if PACT is even half as good with the economy as they have been with the re-opening “plan” and the management of Community Spread we should be in great shape.
Oh wait…
Let’s hear all the comments about entitled Caymanians. What people don’t realize is that crime will increase as inequality grows. Crime is bad for both Caymanians and expats.
Given that we can’t seem to enforce laws, or gather enough evidence to convict criminals here, one could argue that crime is good for those committing it!
Street level crime is the least of our issues. The big players never get caught or punished.
…they get elected and become a minister…?
Talk is cheap.
Not according to the extortionate rates digicel and flow charge!
Go wayne go…you guys doing good job…no country can survive without a middle class….other caribbean nations are example…
Honourable Premier, please do something about the high cost of health insurance for seniors. We should be able to have something more than just the basic plan (CHIC), but not at the exorbitant premiums being demanded by the insurance companies.
Agreed. This is the biggest crisis I see in Cayman, but perhaps because I now find myself in this position.
Now retired, all I can manage (and even then not easily afford) is the SHIC plan which basically covers nothing. If I get ill the plan doesn’t cover the costs of diagnosing what’s wrong with me, and without this I will never get the right treatment.
The SHIC is a disgrace and no one should have to rely on a policy like that at our age, just when we need it the most.
After years of working very very hard in jobs that paid barely above minimum wage, my pension pot is now expected to last me 3 years, paying out a little over $1000 a month. Retirement should be something we look forward to but all I see are very bleak days ahead.
Exactly. People can no longer say enjoy your retirement. Should be offered more jobs too if somebody wants and is capable, part time or otherwise. It is now a norm for people in USA, UK and other countries for people working into their 70s and beyond – unlike the past 60+ is still young.
👍😃
Love the photo – Wayne reads from a script while everyone in the background is looking at news of the Omicron variant rapidly spreading around the world while PACT blathers on.
Don’t be silly – finding out what’s for dinner!
Allowing millionaire business owners to withhold 5% of labour compensation does not help anyone in the middle. It helps select the wealthy entrenched barons living in the 1% Neverland.