Med supplier sues gov’t over cancelled LFT order

Blue Water sales rep Mick Killeen with lateral flow tests

(CNS): Blue Water Medical Supplies is suing the Cayman Islands Government, claiming that an order that was confirmed last month for half a million COVID-19 Flowflex Rapid Antigen Tests, at a cost of CI$1.275 million, had been cancelled in breach of the contract. In a very brief statement of claim filed with the Grand Court on Friday by Ogier, who is acting for them, the local medical supply company asked for government to either honour the deal or pay damages.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a contract by which the Plaintiff agreed to sell the Defendant 500,000 Covid-19 Flowflex Rapid Antigen Tests for a purchase price of CI$1,275,000, as confirmed by way of a purchase order issued by the Defendant to the Plaintiff on 27 October 2021,” the claim states. “The Defendant has subsequently purported to recall or cancel the Purchase Order in breach of the contract. Accordingly, the Plaintiff seeks the remedy of specific performance or, alternatively, damages arising from the Defendant’s breach of contract.”

There are no other details over why the government has pulled the order. CNS has contact the health ministry and the HSA about the suit and we are awaiting a response. However, CNS understands that there may have been an irregularity in the internal procurement process.

Government has committed to supplying all schools and civil servants with lateral flow tests (LFTs) but there has been a significant shortage. UCCI closed its doors this week and shifted to online learning for the entire college, citing a shortage of tests for staff and students to be able to manage the cases they have.

Meanwhile, the Cayman representative of ACON, the official supplier of these tests in the Caribbean region, has complained that the tests were being imported willy-nilly through unofficial sources and that they had the exclusive rights to import and supply the tests here. ACON claimed that government had delayed making any orders through them, despite previous indications that they would be using the official agent to import the tests.

It is understood that the first orders were sourced by government in the UK via Crown Agents, which officials recently said is the current supplier. But it is not entirely clear how tests are now being sourced, imported and then distributed by government or the private sector.

These lateral flow tests, or rapid home test kits, are intrinsic to government’s plans to navigate its way through the current community surge to allow students to go to school and workers to their jobs if they test negative with these kits, even when their family members test positive.

But from the very beginning the kits have been in short supply and are also be sold at far more than the wholesale price, even though they are duty free, as noted by Premier Wayne Panton this week.

Blue Water Medical Supplies, a local company based in George Town, was established around three years ago, according to its Facebook page. The company is understood to be owned by Randy Merren. They were charging government just CI$2.55 per kit, which is considerably cheaper than the current retail price of at best $6:50 and at worst around $15 per kit.