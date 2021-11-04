Masked 7MB robbers flee empty-handed

(CNS): Three men seated near the parking lot at the Seven Mile Public Beach were targeted by two masked armed robbers in the early hours of Thursday morning, but they were driven off by their intended victims and fled empty-handed. Police said they were called to the scene at around 1:40am and found that one of the men had injured his hand in a fight with the would-be robbers. The men described the villains as a man and a woman who emerged from a Honda Fit or similar vehicle dressed all in black and wearing with black masks. One of them brandished a knife and demanded cash.

At that point there was a brief struggle and the masked couple went back to their small car and fled from the location. Emergency services attended and administered first aid to the man who was hurt.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.