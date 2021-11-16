Mapping of Cayman’s seabed underway

Hydrographic survey team (L-R) Pilot-Mitchel Kirne, L&S Director-Jon Hall, MDAL Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome with Fugro Specialists Richard Goosen, Dennis Tobin and Mark Archer

(CNS): A team of international geo-data specialists have begun a hydrographic survey to map the local seabed. The project began last week as part of an overseas territories project to reduce risk to the environment, life and vessels. The current hydrographic map data for the Cayman Islands is over 140 years old and this project will provide up-to-date nautical charts for navigational purposes.

The survey will identify the topography such as hills, valleys, outcroppings and other details that can be hazardous to shipping and the safety of life at sea. The specialists will use a Partenavia P68 aircraft, flying as low as 1000 ft above land and cover 382km2 on Grand Cayman, 70km2 on Cayman Brac and 62km2 on Little Cayman.

The geo-mapping experts from the UK Hydrographic Office are working with the lands ministry.

Director of Lands and SurveyJon Hall explained, “The data collected will be used by UKHO to create new, accurate Admiralty shipping navigation charts for Cayman waters. These will be available for purchase for commercial shipping and private boating purposes from authorized outlets approved by the UKHO. Lands and Survey and the Port Authority will hold copies for operational purposes.”

Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) will also have access to the data for storm modelling purposes and risk assessment for improved storm surge analysis.

Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton said he was pleased that this agency will get access to the information, given “the existential climate related risk of sea-level rise across the Caribbean region”.

He said the sea bed mapping survey contributes to the government’s efforts to “prioritise action to tackle the climate crisis and will be an integral part of the overall Climate Change Risk Assessment previously announced”.

Governor Martyn Roper explained that the project was part of the partnership with the UK and the territories relating to climate change and the environment.

“This £1m cross-OT project looks to reduce risk to the environment, life and vessels in the OTs’ waters, help support compliance with international maritime obligations and support development of blue economies. My thanks to the Ministry of District Administration and Lands for their continued cooperation with the UK Hydrographic Office who are taking this work forward here in the Cayman Islands,” he said.