Man attacked with machete at WB gas station

Hell Gas Station (from social media)

(CNS): A 36-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested in connection with a serious assault at the Hell Gas Station, West Bay, on Thursday afternoon. The RCIPS said that officers were dispatched to the location around 2:00pm after a 911 call reported that a man had been attacked by another man armed with a machete.

When the police arrived at the scene the injured man was conscious and appeared alert. An ambulance arrived and EMTs administered first aid before transporting him to hospital. He was treated for what were said to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The suspect remains in custody pending further investigations.