London rep lays Cayman wreath at UK service

Representatives from the UKOTs lay wreaths at the cenotaph in London

(CNS) The Cayman Islands representative to the UK and Europe, Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, laid a wreath at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday in remembrance of Caymanians who lost their lives fighting in the two World Wars and later conflicts. This year was only the second time in the history of the ceremony that British Overseas Territories representatives have been invited to lay wreaths for citizens of their respective territories, according to Cayman’s London office, which described this as a “very significant step” in recognising the BOTs’ efforts and sacrifices for the United Kingdom.

This followed a successful campaign led the British territories to lay wreaths in their own right, replacing the tradition where the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs laid a wreath on behalf of all the BOTs.

Here in Cayman, the local ceremony was scaled back as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Officials said the Remembrance Sunday observance on 14 November took the form of private wreath-laying ceremonies without the usual contingents on parade. A total of 49 wreaths were laid at memorial sites on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac in honour of those who have died in military action.

“Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the risks posed to elderly and vulnerable veterans, we were unable to have our traditional annual parade,” Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms noted. “Instead, we invite members of the public to visit both memorial locations to lay wreaths privately while observing COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Simultaneous ceremonies on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac began at 10:50am and included a two-minute moment of silence at 11:00am in remembrance of the fallen. The programme continued with the sounding of the Last Post and the laying of wreaths, at the Cenotaph at Elmslie Memorial United Church and the Seamen’s Memorial nearby.

This was led by Acting Governor Franz Manderson, followed by Premier Wayne Panton, as well as representatives of Parliament, the uniformed services and other organisations.

“Today we honour the many heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, with special mention to our local heroes who rose to the task and joined in bravely on behalf of our Islands,” Manderson said.

Veterans and Seafarers Association members in attendance included those who served in World War II. There was also representation from contingent heads for the uniformed services, including Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Regiment, Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Cayman Islands Fire Service and Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service.

Other participants were Girls Brigade, the Boy Scouts, the Cadet Corps, the Pathfinders and the Lions Clubs of Grand Cayman and Tropical Gardens.

On Cayman Brac District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts led a brief private wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph outside the District Administration Building in Stake Bay. Henry Scott laid wreaths on behalf of both the Veterans and Seaman’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association. Ceremonial wreaths were also laid by other unformed services, organisations, and community groups.