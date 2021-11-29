Lawyer: Evidence in home invasion trial ‘completely false’

Shane Connor

(CNS): The attorney representing Shane Connor (44), who was convicted in September of numerous charges relating to a brutal and terrifying home invasion in 2017, argued that evidence given against Connor during the trial by the crown’s key witness, who was also convicted in the same crime, was “completely false”. During Connor’s sentencing hearing on Friday, Paul Keleher QC said his client was not the mastermind or the most aggressive player in this criminal enterprise.

During the trial of Elmer Wright, the second man convicted in this case, Caine Thomas, who had pleaded guilty, had told the authorities that Connor was the third man in the home invasion. But Keleher said that Thomas had put the blame on Connor to lessen his own culpability.

He argued that Connor was the least aggressive of the three men during the home invasion, based on other evidence in the trial, largely given by the couple who were the victims in the home robbery.

He said Thomas, who was only 16 years old at the time, and Wright, who was in his 20s, were the aggressors. Although Connor, who was 40 at the time, was more than twice the age of Thomas, he was not the lead in this crime, as Thomas had implied when he gave evidence against him. The lawyer said that Thomas was far more culpable than Connor.

Connor has a long criminal history, with 37 convictions, including burglaries. But presenting mitigation factors, he spoke about how his client had been falsely accused of sexual offenses and imprisoned for almost two years before charges against him were dropped.

He said this had fuelled a significant distrust of the authorities and explained the allegations of conspiracies that Connor had made about the police during his own trial in relation to these crimes, for which which he had denied playing any part. It had created an “unshakeable belief that he was being deliberately targetted”, he said.

The court also heard about Connor’s difficult upbringing, during which he had been traumatized by mental and physical abuse, and the near inevitability, given his start in life, that he would live a life of crime. He had turned things around in 2012, getting married, running a business and straightening his life out, which was all derailed by the false allegations and imprisonment

As the crown presented the case to the court, prosecutor Scott Wainwright said that this crime was at the top end of both harm and culpability and pointed out that the maximum jail term was life.

Elmer Wright was convicted of the same crime in January 2020 and given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 21 years. He was transferred to the UK last May to serve his time there because he was considered a national security risk.

Meanwhile, Caine Thomas, who admitted his role in the robbery back in 2018, is currently awaiting his sentencing decision, which is expected to be delivered early next month.

The judge said he needed time to consider submissions and would deliver his ruling in relation to Connor’s sentence next week.