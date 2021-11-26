Governor lauds management of COVID-19

Governor Martyn Roper delivers the 2021 Throne Speech

(CNS): The governor praised the PACT Government for its management over the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he delivered a short Throne Speech to Parliament on Friday. Martyn Roper said that his third such speech, just like his first two, would not be a traditional Throne Speech setting out the government’s agenda, as that was “properly a matter for the elected government”.

Instead, he focused on the pandemic and praised many of those involved. He lauded the outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, Travel Cayman and Premier Wayne Panton, who had ably steered Cayman through the challenges and set the jurisdiction on the road to recovery, he said.

“Every government in the world has found this an incredibly difficult time in which to govern. In recent weeks we have had to deal with widespread cases of community transmission of COVID,” he said, adding his prayers were with those in hospital and paid tribute to the healthcare workers.

“I understand why the spike in cases feels unsettling for our community that had lived for so long in one of the safest bubbles anywhere in the world.” But he said the outstandingly high vaccination take-up was a major achievement of the government, which, together with lateral flow testing, was enabling people to live safely.

He commended the tireless work of the civil service and the efforts to open the borders, which he said had been a difficult decision for government but the right decision “as we learn to live with COVID”. Roper also offered his support to the one-off cruise ship visit, which has received broad criticism from the public across social media over the last few days.

The governor said the news regarding a new variant of the coronavirus “was a matter of great concern” but it was not yet a matter for undue alarm.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Autilia Newton

He said the UK’s commitment to the overseas territories remained steadfast, and the vaccines would keep coming so that the booster programme could be rolled out for all adults. He said that epidemiologists would soon be coming here from the UK for two weeks to help with data, and that we would also be getting access to the UK’s limited supplies of the latest COVID therapeutic and anti-viral medicine.

Roper also announced that a temporary replacement had been found for Dr Lee, who will leave at the end of the year. He said that he had supported Cayman in recruiting the UK Health Security Agency’s former overseas territories advisor, Dr Autilia Newton, to take on the role temporarily.

The governor also spoke about COP26, the JMC in London and the ongoing partnership between Britain and the territories, and various forthcoming initiatives especially around climate change.