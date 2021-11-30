Government partners with Dart to attract investors

Minister Andre Ebanks at the Friends of Cayman Investment Reception

(CNS): The Dart Group was a prominent partner at a recent event hosted by the Cayman Islands Government Office in London for friends and associates of Cayman. Minister André Ebanks was among the representatives for InvestCayman, a new department within his Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

Governor Martyn Roper also attended the Friends of Cayman Investment Reception, standing alongside Dart executives to promote these islands to wealthy investors. In a video about the event, Ebanks said it was about attracting “suitable, appropriate investment into Cayman” to grow the economy.

The event took place just after the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in the UK last week and just before Premier Wayne Panton delivered his Budget Policy Statement, where he spoke about shifting the economic model away from investments that excluded Caymanians and measures “that inflate the success of the few while narrowing the pathway to prosperity for the many”.

Minister Ebanks said that Cayman was a great place to invest because of its people. “We have wonderful attractions but the biggest thing is the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Dart was billed as an investment partner at the reception in London, regardless of potential legal battles ahead between the PACT Government and Dart over some of its proposed development projects, such as the planned area development in West Bay.

Sue Nickason of Dart said in the video, “Dart is committed to the long-term sustainability of the Cayman Islands and we have always worked very closely with Friends of Cayman, InvestCayman and other entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands to talk about what a great place the Cayman Islands is for innovation.”