Full prison struggles with high COVID case load

(CNS): With at least nine security officers isolating at home and around 20 inmates now infected with COVID-19, the prison service is struggling with quarantine issues inside HMP Northward. Prison Director Steve Barrett has denied that inmates who have tested positive are being housed in the same cells as those who are virus-free and said that, despite the difficulties, they are doing their best to implement the protocols and isolate prisoners. But he admitted that the situation is challenging.

CNS has spoken to inmates and friends and family of those who are currently incarcerated in the men’s jail who say infected inmates are being housed just feet from those not infected, allowing the virus to spread unchecked.

Barrett explained that, with no means of isolating prisoners individually, the prison is using a cohorting system, where positive inmates will isolate together in a residential area set aside for that purpose. But dedicating rooms for cohorting purposes still places a strain on a prison that is full to capacity.

“We are taking our current situation extremely seriously, just as we have from the time that the pandemic was first declared,” Barrett told CNS. “All staff entering our prisons at Northward and Fairbanks are required to complete a lateral flow test before being admitted to the facilities.”

But there are particular issues related to managing any communicable disease inside closed establishments like prisons, he noted.

“The close proximity within which people work and live is extremely challenging,” he said. “For example, the outbreak we are now experiencing required us to plan and arrange for multiple internal moves whilst Public Health partners were screening all of those in custody.

“And, of course, not everyone will be at the same point in the gestation period so not everyone will test positive at the same time. Nonetheless, we do have procedures in place for managing COVID-19 positive cases and those have been implemented.”

Barrett said that the prison is working in partnership with medical practitioners while at the same time maintaining the security and safety protocols.

“We cannot tell people to isolate at home and therefore need to do the best we can within the limitations of our estate,” the director said. “Where an individual person is found to be positive, he or she will be isolated until found to be negative and subsequently cleared for release from isolation by healthcare staff.

“However, where a number of people return positive test results and isolating into single occupancy rooms is not possible, we initiate the ‘cohorting’.

“This is a fairly standard response in prisons across the world. Affected individuals will be monitored by our nursing staff and managed in accordance with Public Health advice. Those prisoners who have particular underlying health conditions that make them a higher risk will be monitored more closely by nursing staff,” he said.

Prisoners and their families have told CNS that with just one nurse at the jail, getting medical attention has proved challenging for those inmates who are unwell or who have other health problems.

The prison is also battling with the problem of officers who have tested positive and therefore cannot come to work. However, Barrett said that the prison is not yet at breaking point with the current number of guards out.

“Just as is the case for many workplaces, it is a concern when we lose staff to the COVID-19 infection,” Barrett said. “We do, however, have a continuity of operations plan in place which allows us to constrict our regimes so that staff can be deployed to where they are most needed. We are not yet at the point where we cannot manage or safely dispense our core business.”

Given that the coronavirus community transmission is escalating across the Cayman Islands, he said the current outbreak at HMP Northward was an inevitability. “We are committed to doing our bit to protect everyone and to ensure that, as far as possible, we, along with our civil service colleagues, act responsibly,” he said.

“The priority for us now is to remain calm, follow Public Health advice, and focus on how we can learn to live with COVID-19. This is for everyone, not just our prisons, our reality now,” Barrett added.