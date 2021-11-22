Fugitive tracked down in West Bay

(CNS): Police have now arrested a 44-year-old man from George Town for a number of offences after he threatened police with a knife outside the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue last week. The man was caught at around 2pm Friday in West Bay by firearms officers. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill, in relation to an incident where he brandished the knife at police and fled the scenes. The man had been wanted for failing to appear in court, which is why police had approached him in the first place. He remains in custody as investigations continue.