First raccoon clear of dangerous viruses

Raccoon captured by DoA staff (from social media)

(CNS): The first of two raccoons that had a stowed away in a shipping container bound for a local supermarket was clear of both rabies and canine distemper, which are viruses commonly carried by raccoons. The animal had been immediately trapped after the two raccoons escaped from the container at Foster’s Republix last month and the Department of Agriculture had sent test samples to the US. The other raccoon, which was captured yesterday, was found to have leg fractures and has also been euthanized. Test samples from that animal have also been sent away.

DoA Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Larry Caven said they were relieved to learn that the first raccoon was free of the two very serious diseases, especially since it was showing clinical signs of ill health. Both raccoons were juvenile males.

Examination of the animal caught yesterday revealed that it had a compound fracture of the leg and so it was humanely euthanized to prevent any further pain and suffering, the DoA said in a release. “Tissue samples were collected for mandatory testing necessary to determine its disease status.”

DoA Assistant Director Brian Crichlow explained, “It is essential that the department confirms the rabies status of both animals in order to determine if the Cayman Islands rabies status has in any way been compromised. Maintaining the Cayman Islands rabies-free status is of utmost importance as any change to this would not only pose a serious risk to the local human and animal population, but would have significant implications as it relates to animal and human vaccination.”

He again thanked those who reported seeing the animals which led to their capture. “It shows how important the public’s assistance is in these situations,” Crichlow added.

The Department of Agriculture is obligated to report the matter to the World Animal Health Organization and provide evidentiary proof as to the disease status of both animals as part of its international reporting obligations.