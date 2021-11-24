First cruise ship to dock in George Town next month

Nieuw Statendam (photo courtesy of Holland America)

(CNS): Holland America is scheduled be the first cruise line to call on Grand Cayman since the borders were closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the cruise line, the Nieuw Statendam will be arriving on 30 December, even though the current prohibition on all cruise ships coming into the country has been extended until New Year’s Eve.

George Town is listed as the third port of call after The Bahamas and Jamaica on the Holland Amercia website. When CNS contacted the tourism ministry on Wednesday, officials said that a press releases was due to be issued about the cruise, after Cayman Marl Road reported that the ship would be allowed into George Town Harbour under strict conditions.

The public has been led to believe that cruise tourism would not be a part of Phase 4 of the border reopening plan and that it was likely that no ships would be calling here until well into 2022, given the huge risk posed by cruising in the face of a pandemic that shows no sign of letting up.

Even fully vaccinated voyages with reduced passenger numbers, such as this Western Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale, continue to experience outbreaks of the virus on board. Regardless of the protocols implemented by the cruise lines, this mode of leisure travel remains the most risky when it comes to spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

This decision to clear the ship for arrival was made before any consultation has taken place among stakeholders or with the wider public, even though many are turning against mass cruise tourism for a variety of reasons.

Many of those working in tourism who serviced the cruise sector in the past want to see Cayman adopt a “less is more” approach to cruising in future, as well as a renegotiation of how trips are sold by the cruise lines and the percentage given to local operators, after years of seeing their cut driven to almost nothing.

