Fifth positive COVID-19 person dies
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has revealed that another person has died who was positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old, who was suffering from “multiple comorbidities”, was not in the hospital and was found unresponsive at home by family members. The unvaccinated patient was found to be positive for SARS-Cov-2 and becomes the fifth person in Cayman where the virus is listed as a contributory factor in the death.
There are currently 22 people in hospital suffering with the virus, as the community spread continues. Over the weekend, 336 new positive case emerged from 2,069 PCR tests, and as of 8am Monday, there were still 4,080 known active cases of coronavirus, close to 6% of the population.
Given the high number of active cases, there are still 4,664 people in the Cayman Islands in isolation unable to got to work or school, despite the new rules allow verifiably vaccinated travellers to avoid quarantine with lateral flow testing on arrival in the islands.
The total number of cases recorded here since the start of the pandemic is now 7,074, almost ten times the figure as it was when the community case in North Side was first identified on 8 September.
Another three positive people were identified in the Sister Islands since Friday, 26 November, and there are now 18 active cases. To date, there have been 119 total cases recorded in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with 101 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 61 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and 52 were unvaccinated.
Government has announced that this week anyone aged 30 or over can now get a booster shot, provided that six months has past since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Health Minister Sabrina Turner told Parliament on Monday that from next week all adults will be able to access the boosters to add further protection as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. While there is no indication yet that this latest strain is any more virulent, it appears to be more contagious and some researchers believe it may also be more resistant to vaccines that the Delta variant.
As of Monday morning, over 58,000 people in Cayman (82% of the population) has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile 56,018 people (79%) have had two shots. So far, 10,615 people (15% of the population) have received a booster shot.
|Age
|Number of people unvaccinated
|12-17
|650
|18-29
|1,509
|30-39
|1,121
|40-49
|237
Meanwhile, the flu season is now underway, presenting the community with another virus that puts the young, elderly and those in poor health at risk. The Health Services Authority is therefore inviting people, including babies over 6 months, to get a free flu shot, which is available to walk-ins at the hospital and all district health clinics.
“The flu vaccine remains as important during this flu season as is with the COVID -19 vaccine,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Williams-Rodriguez said. “The annual flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. Similarly, the COVID -19 vaccine does not protect against seasonal influenza. The seasonal influenza vaccine will help to reduce transmission of the flu and protect the Islands from the double threat of flu and COVID-19.”
Public Health also offers an onsite workplace vaccination initiative for companies with twenty or more employees to minimize workplace disruption and ensure that as many persons as possible get vaccinated.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
So the largest group of unvaccinated people are between 18 – 39. Previous releases also listed the average age of positives at 31. It’s time for PACT to make the hard decision and bring in vaccine passports for those over 18 to encourage the holdouts to get vaccinated. Especially with the new variant.
It is painfully obvious that we do not have good data.
Somehow we have a steady stream of unvaccinated people in the over 40, 50 and 60+ categories continuing to catch COvid-19 despite being 98 or 99% vaccinated. Given the reported numbers there are not enough unvaccinated people in these categories to become infected in the numbers where have been told are happening.
So we either have our vaccination numbers wrong by category (numerator) or we are well off in terms of the population in each category (denominator).
I’m not sure how you make decisions when you don’t know what is going on.
In the same timeframe, how many people without Covid have died? My guess is that not having Covid is more deadly than having Covid.
Does anyone no whether the HSA lab has the ability to detect the new Omicron variant? Does anyone know whether the LFTs we use here detect the new Omicron variant?
Nobody cares.
The level of disinformation regarding susceptibility to Covid is ridiculous. Those who irrationally believe that Covid only affects those with life-threatening co-morbities may wish to read this news item –
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/30/life-tragic-death-john-eyers-fitness-fanatic-who-refused-covid-vaccine
Condolences to the family and friends of the gentleman.
Since we continue to harp on about vaxxed vs unvaxxed, has the govt or CMO put out a definition of this?
Is he counted as unvaxxed because he only had 1 shot, both shots and not the booster, or all shots, but it has not been the 14 days since he received the booster?
CNS above and other media outlets are reporting the man as unvaccinated.
I would take that to mean he was unvaccinated. But you can continue to mess around on this if it makes you happy.
In any event he has unfortunately passed away and having Covid-19 cannot by definition have been good for him.
Who didn’t see this coming? The problem is the young and healthy passing covid to their elderly and/or others with health issues…whether self inflicted or not.
How many people over the age of 70 do NOT take prescribed medication for some issue? So for anyone blaming the victims I say just wait a few more years until you run into a health issue
condolences to the family.
not sure why this is news?…elderly sick people will continue to die with or possibly from covid on a regular basis for the next 2 years at least.
no healthy person under 70 who is vaccinated will die from covid.
get vaccinated and for those who won’t vaccinate…be prepared to be excluded from society as we try to protect you and protect our health system.
“no healthy person under 70 who is vaccinated will die from covid.” Please show me the scientific data to support this claim!
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
5% of all deaths have zero co-morbidities. (healthy)…that means 95% have co-morbs. Infact, most have 4+. This is a disease of the frail.
More people have died of starvation in the past 20 months than have from/with/of covid19. But don’t let facts get in the way of a good story and a 4th jab
Regardless of vaccination status the majority of Covid deaths are for people 65+. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1191568/reported-deaths-from-covid-by-age-us/
Another study that ignored vaccination status showed “92.8% of the COVID-19 deaths were associated with a pre-existing comorbidity.” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34449622/
Obviously its not 0 deaths among vaccinated people under 70, but its close to zero as OP asserted when you look at healthy young people. That is the whole reason we are getting vaccinated. If you want 100% guarantee you aren’t going to get one. That doesn’t mean we have to live in fear for the rest of our lives
Prevention is key, particularly with Omicron as it seems that existing treatments may not work as well.
“Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday prior analyses suggested its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, and similar drugs, could have reduced activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The drugmaker said analysis shows the individual mutations present in the Omicron variant indicate “that there may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity”.
Serious question, would those who dislike reported facts such as the above post please explain why? Which alternative facts would you prefer?
Very sad news. My condolences go out to the family.
Hopefully more people will get vaccinated and take all steps to prevent Covid transmission. Omicron is going to create even more challenges. CNN is reporting that –
“Two Israeli doctors, both triple vaccinated, are confirmed with Omicron variant… including the first known case of community spread of the variant in Israel.”
But are they really ill with this variant? I agree everyone eligible should get vaccinated but this panic about Omicron is ridiculous. No evidence thus far that it is particularly nasty. It may spread more easily but there is yet to be evidence that it is an extremely deadly mutation. Plus scientists in Europe are finding that it has likely been around for a while (not in Cayman as of yet) yet hospitalizations and deaths arent increasing.
So still zero deaths from COVID then.
Just like there are no deaths from car accidents, shootings or cancer. Those things were just incidental to the person’s heart stopping.
Covid denier – November 2021 version
Surprised that it took nearly 10 minutes for the profits before people lobby to trot out this tired falsehood.
Pretty sure you have this one wrong.
So using that reasoning unvaccinated people who die from covid can claim it was not the Covid can claim it was not Covid that did them in but rather stupidity.
Smh still zero tact and intellect from you broken records. you and people like you that make these stupid comments are the weakest link. Do the species a favor and get an education.
just like none of the 10 million people who died of AIDS, as they didn’t actually die of AIDS, but an infection after AIDS had destroyed their immune system.
So many people always say the person was going to die anyway if he didn’t have COVID, but that may have been years away still.
In fact everyone on the planet is going to die at some point, so expect the same excuses for every death.
At this stage should be told how many people in Cayman are suffering from long COVID, as it affects all ages and can last for years.
My sister has been suffering from Long Covid for over 18 months, and she wasn’t even symtoptic, no underlying conditions, she regularly competed in Iron Man races and in her mid 30’s.
So it can happen to anyone, and has long term disabilities.