Fifth positive COVID-19 person dies

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has revealed that another person has died who was positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old, who was suffering from “multiple comorbidities”, was not in the hospital and was found unresponsive at home by family members. The unvaccinated patient was found to be positive for SARS-Cov-2 and becomes the fifth person in Cayman where the virus is listed as a contributory factor in the death.

There are currently 22 people in hospital suffering with the virus, as the community spread continues. Over the weekend, 336 new positive case emerged from 2,069 PCR tests, and as of 8am Monday, there were still 4,080 known active cases of coronavirus, close to 6% of the population.

Given the high number of active cases, there are still 4,664 people in the Cayman Islands in isolation unable to got to work or school, despite the new rules allow verifiably vaccinated travellers to avoid quarantine with lateral flow testing on arrival in the islands.

The total number of cases recorded here since the start of the pandemic is now 7,074, almost ten times the figure as it was when the community case in North Side was first identified on 8 September.



Another three positive people were identified in the Sister Islands since Friday, 26 November, and there are now 18 active cases. To date, there have been 119 total cases recorded in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with 101 having recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 61 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and 52 were unvaccinated.

Government has announced that this week anyone aged 30 or over can now get a booster shot, provided that six months has past since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner told Parliament on Monday that from next week all adults will be able to access the boosters to add further protection as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. While there is no indication yet that this latest strain is any more virulent, it appears to be more contagious and some researchers believe it may also be more resistant to vaccines that the Delta variant.

As of Monday morning, over 58,000 people in Cayman (82% of the population) has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile 56,018 people (79%) have had two shots. So far, 10,615 people (15% of the population) have received a booster shot.

Age Number of people unvaccinated 12-17 650 18-29 1,509 30-39 1,121 40-49 237 Source: GIS

Meanwhile, the flu season is now underway, presenting the community with another virus that puts the young, elderly and those in poor health at risk. The Health Services Authority is therefore inviting people, including babies over 6 months, to get a free flu shot, which is available to walk-ins at the hospital and all district health clinics.

“The flu vaccine remains as important during this flu season as is with the COVID -19 vaccine,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Williams-Rodriguez said. “The annual flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19. Similarly, the COVID -19 vaccine does not protect against seasonal influenza. The seasonal influenza vaccine will help to reduce transmission of the flu and protect the Islands from the double threat of flu and COVID-19.”

Public Health also offers an onsite workplace vaccination initiative for companies with twenty or more employees to minimize workplace disruption and ensure that as many persons as possible get vaccinated.