Elvis charged over threatening Facebook rant

Elvis McKeever on his Facebook video

(CNS): Elvis McKeever (63) has been charged following one of his frequent social media posts railing against the establishment. Police arrested the former political candidate for Cayman Brac East on 10 November, accusing the well known advocate for the legalisation of cannabis of making threats against government officials and members of the uniformed services. However, he was taken ill during his arrest and admitted to Faith Hospital. He has now been formally charged with dangerous transmission, and use of an ICT service to defraud, abuse, annoy, threaten or harass. He has been bailed to appear in court on 16 December.