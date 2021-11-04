Eight people in hospital with COVID-19
(CNS): A patient suffering from COVID-19 in Cayman Brac was transferred to Grand Cayman overnight, increasing the current admissions from the virus. With another 115 positive tests recorded between Monday and Tuesday morning, the number of active cases has increased to 1,299, though the exact details of how many more infected people are symptomatic was not released Wednesday for Grand Cayman.
Just 19 people in the Sister Islands have symptoms out of 73 cases, which includes two on Little Cayman. Public Health officials said none of the hospital patients are on ventilators and the patient who was moved from the Brac was doing well with the help of supplemental oxygen.
The continued increase in cases is still closing government offices for deep-cleaning, causing staff shortages in the private sector and locking down families with unvaccinated members. There is also concern that, as cases increase, there will by a corresponding increase in those who become more seriously ill, putting pressure on the Health Services Authority, which is already struggling to deal with testing and vaccinations.
According to global statistics, Cayman’s infection rate per capita is now quite high, though this is largely due to the significant level of daily testing. Government conducted 1,115 PCR tests over the latest 24 hour period reported on.
While Cayman is now in the grip of uncontrolled community spread of the Delta variant, around the world the virus continues to impact nations differently, with some seeing death tolls rise again and others seeing cases fall.
At least five million people have died as a result of the virus, according to official WHO statistics, though many experts believe this is an undercount. The United States remains the worst impacted country, where more than 770,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus and some 47 million people have been infected.
The UK has also seen more than 9 million people infected and over 141,000 people have died as a result. And while its high vaccination rate had seen hospitalisations and deaths fall recently, the UK saw its highest number of daily COVID deaths reported since late February yesterday.
Welcome to the world with Covid Cayman! It’s one thing to be incompetent with politics… Incompetent with enforcing laws… Incompetent with re-electing women-beaters… Incompetent to pass laws protecting our reefs, beach access, pollution, education, and on and on.
Covid can/will kill, and Covid will have LONG-lasting health affects for those with minor symptoms. So, go ahead and neglect what is known. You have a little bit of 7 mile beach left to bury your head in. You elected clowns, and the circus came to town. Enjoy the balloons.
1300 cases with 8 hospitalizations? So a 0.6% hospitalization rate? Sounds like a bad flu season.
How many hospitalised are vaccinated versus non-vaccinated?
All entirely foreseeable and foreseen. We took an economy which, save for tourism was thriving, and destroyed it. On purpose. Short sighted idiocy. In a couple of weeks it will be murderous short sighted idiocy.