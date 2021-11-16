Ebanks leads Cayman at JMC in London

Attendees at JMC, with UK Minister Amanda Milling centre and Cayman’s Andre Ebanks far right

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Andre Ebanks is heading the Cayman Islands delegation at this year’s Joint Ministerial Council between the UK overseas territories and the UK government, which is now underway in London. The premier opted to miss out on the JMC in order to attend COP26 in Scotland earlier this month, leaving Ebanks to head up talks with the British on Cayman’s behalf on issues relating to the UKOT relationship.

While financials services will play a key part in those talks, according to Governor Martyn Roper’s social media pages, the first items on the agenda are climate change, oceans and environment.

Roper, who said he is in London for the talks, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sent an introductory video message to the JMC, but it was Amanda Milling, the new minister with responsibility for the UKOTs, who welcomed the delegations from the territories. On Tuesday the minister, who was appointed to the job in September, said she was delighted to open this year’s council, the first in-person since 2018.

“The Overseas Territories are an integral part of the British family. I look forward to our discussions in the days ahead,” she said.

Roper said in his post, “Minister Ebanks highlighted the Commonwealth Growth Fund (Cayman) as a major contribution to raising private sector climate finance for the region and Commonwealth for investment in blue/green projects.”

Health and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as economic partnership, law enforcement and the broader relationship with the UK is also on the agenda this week. The governor said he was there as an “observer with other Governors” but he would also be having useful meetings in the margins to advance the Cayman-UK relationship.