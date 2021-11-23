Dump smoulders after weekend flare-up

DEH staff work on a hot spot at the dump (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service is still monitoring a number of hot spots at the George Town landfill, having worked over the weekend after being notified about smouldering areas of the dump on Friday evening. For the third consecutive day, the fire crews are using thermal imaging cameras to seek out the source of the heat. Officials said that damping down the dump has stopped for now and there are no naked flames, but a number of areas emitting steam have been identified.

The Department of Environmental Health has been covering and leveling these areas as they are discovered.

CIFS and the DEH report that the situation currently poses no threat to the public. Both departments will continue to monitor the landfill throughout the night and make an assessment in the morning as to the way forward.

Less than a month since the last period of flare-ups, the areas currently being addressed are said to be on the active landfill and not in parts of the dump that DECCO is working on as part of the remediation project and the wider waste-management plan.