CUC remains on track for profitable year

CUC crews working to restore power after TS Grace

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company’s net earnings for the third quarter in 2021 dipped slightly when compared to the same period last year, but the US$300,000 drop has done little to dent the revenue so far for the year, which is running at more than US$3.3 million over 2020. While there was a slight fall in operating income, given the current situation regarding the pandemic and the border closures, the monopoly power provider on Grand Cayman has shown signs of resilience, with another increase in its customer base from 30,895 customers this time last year to 31,964, and an increase of 245 customers compared to the previous quarter.

While many people on Grand Cayman struggle to pay their power bills in the current economy, shareholders continued to do well. However, the company is now facing a number of challenges in addressing the need to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels.

Although the CORE programme is continuing to generate slight increases in green energy, CUC needs to make some dramatic changes to how it generates power. The company has been targeting an increase in solar generation and switch to gas, which, although less polluting, is not a renewable resource and has recently soared in price as a result of major supply chain problems.

CUC said it is continuing to work on increasing renewable energy connected to the grid in accordance with its Integrated Resource Plan, which recommends pursuing natural gas as a diesel fuel replacement and increasing the use of renewable energy for up to 60% of the electricity needs by 2037.

Talking about this last quarter for the company, President and CEO Richard Hew said CUC had dealt with the impact of Tropical Storm Grace while simultaneously navigating the uncertainty and myriad challenges presented by the pandemic. The company continues to monitor the Cayman Islands Government’s plans to reopen the borders to the tourism industry and to prepare for any related increase in electricity demand, including the mitigation of recently heightened global supply chain risks, Hew said.

CUC is also said to be actively engaged with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) on the issue of green energy and rising fuel costs on customers’ bills.

Renewable energy purchases for Q3 2021 totalled $1.6 million, an increase of $0.2 million when compared to renewables purchases of $1.4 million for Q3 2020. The cost for energy sourced from both CORE and BMR Energy are passed through to consumers on a two-month lag basis with no mark-up.

Renewable energy purchases for the nine months ended September totalled $4.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year

CUC said that the Average Availability Index for this period, despite the outages surrounding TS Grace, was still 99.96%.