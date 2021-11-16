CS has ‘good idea’ of what to expect when borders open
(CNS): Although there are around 3,000 people in the Cayman Islands currently infected with SARS-CoV-2, the government is still planning to move to Phase 4 of the border reopening plan on Saturday, when most fully vaccinated visitors and residents returning to Cayman will no longer need to quarantine on arrival from overseas.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that the civil service now has a good idea of what to expect as it has been using statistics and data to model various scenarios. He said the Programme Board will deliver a safe reopening that will not lead to a future lockdown or border shutdown.
In a video message talking about how the government plans to steer its way towards the return of tourists, Manderson, who is currently acting as governor as Governor Martyn Roper is in the UK, did not give specific solutions to the issues that will need to be addressed, such as how positive travellers due to depart will be managed or how they will prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Manderson said he was confident the Programme Board has given the government the very best advice possible on how to reopen safely. It has been demonstrating that all the relevant entities, from the health Services Authority to hotels, are ready to manage the return of guests and that it has considered what will happen in any eventuality.
“No one agency can do it themselves,” he said, adding that quality statistics from agencies shared across the board has led to successful modelling. He said the Department of Tourism was able to give solid statistics about visitor expectations, and with help from Public Health England, civil servants were able to model the potential infection levels, hospitalisations and death rates once the border opens.
“We now have a good idea, though modelling is never perfect, but we have a really good idea as to what we can expect now and when we reopen,” he said, adding that he was very confident about the advice the civil service has given the government. He said the private sector has also been working with government and, given the high vaccination rate, Cayman can open safely and not have to shut down again.
See the DG explain the work of the Programme Board on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
Why is the government being so cowardly and only putting it videos?
They need to have a press conference where they will ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS
so sick of these cowards!
These clowns can’t even post the weekend test results by close of business on Monday.
Actually almost 1pm on Tuesday and they are still working on it.
How are we supposed to trust Franz’s secret plan?
They have no idea. It’s all a total shambles as we become the worst country in the world for community transmission… joke.
First Austria Now Berlin !! lets do it
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10208873/Germany-follow-Austrias-lockdown-apartheid-Berlin-considers-rules-14m-unvaccinated-citizens.html
The ‘re-opening plan’ is all well and good, but as we have no airlines flying here until next year, outside of BA, Cayman Airways and Jetblue, what exactly do we need to plan for?
Am I missing something?
Is it that the government knows what to expect but is not sharing the details of exactly what they expect?
“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Ronald Regan
CIG is clueless and matters are way, way beyond it’s sad level of expertise. The circus is about to re-open.
Let’s hope he is correct.
But seeing as how the plans remain either a secret or there are no details to share… and the general track record of the CIG/CS on things. I am doubtful.
It is one thing when they bungle the roll out of various initiatives such as the CCTV or New License Plates. But this is something different. Hopefully there is a core group of competent and committed people that will see us through on this. Otherwise people will needlessly get sick and potentially die.
Successive generations of politicians have feathered their onw nest and allowed a useless bureaucracy to grow within the Civil Service and other areas that Government touches. The CS was not intended to function as an employer of last resort/social safety net, yet it does. If things continue along their current path we will need a large number of people to effectively work together for the good of the Islands in a manner they have likely never done before.
I hope and pray they are able to rise to this challenge.
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
You can plan a pretty picnic but you can’t predict the weather.
Mike Tyson quote. Love it.
aye…mikey had a plan too until people started punching him back.
WOW…Cayman can open safely and not shut down again. REALLY other places did this over 12 months ago and are way ahead of us.
OK I’ll bite – name the other places that opened safely over 12 months ago and never had to re-impose restrictions – I dare you!
all those words and nothing that means anything.
This. The lack of transparency is quite troubling
Yes, they will expect the private sector to do it all for them. Nothing new.
Yeah CIG has a good idea, but no actual plans in place.
We’re pretty much just accepting theirs going to be deaths and it’s a trade-off for profits.
All the eggs in one basket type of vaccine will save us ‘ideas’ are strongly being believed by the masses. True health is more than taking a jab, it’s extremely difficult and requires tremendous willpower.
We all know this hence Cayman has some of the healthiest people in the world. Everyone wants to drive 50mph on the roads but ask them to run around their car 5 times and they’re winded. Poor heart health and organ functions are going to cause major issues this coming Christmas.
This.
Thank you for confirming you have modeled the various scenarios. So what is the answer? How many of us are going to die so others can sunbathe?
No one has died from Covid in Cayman. Stop fear-mongering.
And me laying on the beach is going to infect you how? Worry about you going out partying and playing dominoes, your children at school, and your trips to supermarket and church.
Really? Wake Up!
You do realise that out of the hundreds of new infections only 1 was a traveler??
The traveler are at way more risk of catching it here than we are from catching it from them!
Are we still careful with numbers?
Put your faith in the hands of this man….😂😂😂😂
We all really hope so.
“Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that the civil service now has a good idea of what to expect as it has been using statistics and data to model various scenarios.” The tell us, statistically of course what the model says by way of:
The anticipated rise in number of cases.
The anticipated number of hospital admissions week-upon-week.
The anticipated number of deaths: tourists and locals.
Does the island have enough PPE, O2, and staff to cope with the anticipated (statistical, of course) increase in hospital admissions — if any?
Give us some substance rather than political rhetoric.
Nothing they can say fills me with any confidence after their shambolic handling of the recent outbreak which has spread like wildfire.
Their plan is to have no plan and see what happens.
They had the opportunity to impose restrictions that would lower the transmission rate and they chose not to. Vaccinated tourists who are tested before they get on the plane are of minimal risk when there are so many people here already with covid.
for once the wishy-washy civil service non-plan does not bother me…
nov 20th will make zero impact to the widespread community transmission we have now. travellers coming here will be less likely to have the virus as compared to a random member of the community right now.
People don’t want to be locked down or held hostage for no legitimate reason. Still lacking are the following as we live with COVID, vs previously when we were trying to eliminate COVID:
1) No more exit tests! People are not contagious by day 10. A negative LFT = no longer contagious. People should be free to release themselves from isolation without having to wait and wait and WAIT for a negative PCR from public health. PCR is known to pick up on DORMANT virus for weeks to months after infection.
2) Kids under 12 should be able to travel without quarantine. Kids are much more likely to get COVID at school than travelling to the US or UK. Why is it okay that if they are a close contact of a positive (so, a kid in their class), kids can take an LFT daily for the next 10 days and, if negative, continue to go to school, to activities, etc., however, if they get off a plane they have to quarantine for 14 days? Makes zero sense.
They really need to get rid of those exit tests. It’s making people reluctant to get tested which is counterproductive.
They may be less likely to have adverse outcomes but they will spread it like wildfire for sure.
To many snout nosed brats running around sick as it is.
U all believe ?