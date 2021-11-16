CS has ‘good idea’ of what to expect when borders open

Franz Manderson gives update on the border reopening plan

(CNS): Although there are around 3,000 people in the Cayman Islands currently infected with SARS-CoV-2, the government is still planning to move to Phase 4 of the border reopening plan on Saturday, when most fully vaccinated visitors and residents returning to Cayman will no longer need to quarantine on arrival from overseas.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that the civil service now has a good idea of what to expect as it has been using statistics and data to model various scenarios. He said the Programme Board will deliver a safe reopening that will not lead to a future lockdown or border shutdown.

In a video message talking about how the government plans to steer its way towards the return of tourists, Manderson, who is currently acting as governor as Governor Martyn Roper is in the UK, did not give specific solutions to the issues that will need to be addressed, such as how positive travellers due to depart will be managed or how they will prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Manderson said he was confident the Programme Board has given the government the very best advice possible on how to reopen safely. It has been demonstrating that all the relevant entities, from the health Services Authority to hotels, are ready to manage the return of guests and that it has considered what will happen in any eventuality.

“No one agency can do it themselves,” he said, adding that quality statistics from agencies shared across the board has led to successful modelling. He said the Department of Tourism was able to give solid statistics about visitor expectations, and with help from Public Health England, civil servants were able to model the potential infection levels, hospitalisations and death rates once the border opens.

“We now have a good idea, though modelling is never perfect, but we have a really good idea as to what we can expect now and when we reopen,” he said, adding that he was very confident about the advice the civil service has given the government. He said the private sector has also been working with government and, given the high vaccination rate, Cayman can open safely and not have to shut down again.