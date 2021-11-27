Criteria for COVID isolation release relaxed

(CNS): In an effort to reduce the number of people in extended quarantine, Public Health is relaxing the criteria for release for people who still get a positive result after a full period of isolation if they have a low viral load and are asymptomatic. Even though this community outbreak of COVID-19 shows no significant signs of having peaked yet, people will be saved from excessive periods in lockdown provided they are no longer likely to be contagious.

Anyone who has isolated for 11 if they are vaccinated or 15 days if they are not, and has been asymptomatic for three days, and has a CT value of 32 or over on a PCR test (a low viral load) can be released.

“The new criteria for isolation release will allow some persons to get back to work and school, though still testing positive via PCR but not contagious and therefore not a public health risk to the community,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

A CT value represents the viral load of COVID-19, or the prevalence of the virus is in an individual’s system. The lower the CT value, the higher the viral load, meaning an individual is more infectious and likely to transmit the disease to others. The higher the CT value, the less infectious.

According to the latest statistics released by Public Health as of 8am Friday morning, 4,607 people in the Cayman Islands were in isolation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported another 139 new positive cases of the virus, with just one in a traveller from a batch of 991 PCR tests conducted since 8 am Thursday. There are now 4,184 active cases of the virus. Since the start of the pandemic here last March, Cayman has recorded a total of 6,738 cases of this coronavirus but over 6,000 of them have been recorded since 8 September.

The situation at the hospital remains stable, with 25 COVID-19 patients currently admitted, but officials have not updated the country on the condition of these patients since Monday. At least one is believed to still be on a ventilator and several more are being given additional oxygen.

On the Sister Islands, just one case has been recorded in the last 24 hours and there are currently just 17 active cases.

According to the latest figures regarding vaccination 57,952 (82% of the estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 55,829 individuals (79%) have had two doses, and more than 10,000 people have had a booster shot.