COVID sinks Pirates Week Festival
(CNS): Officials from the Ministry of Culture have announced that the annual Pirates Week Festival is cancelled, with the exception of the 41st Pirates Week 5k Sea Swim on Saturday, 13 November, which starts at 7am at Governor’s Beach, with registration from 6am to 6:45am. Discussions are underway for possible firework displays in various districts, but the landing, parade and district day activities have been postponed due to safety concerns with the ongoing community spread of COVID-19.
No replacement date has been set. Unofficial private sector events are still scheduled in and around George Town, but the traditional pirate party has been impacted for a second year by the virus.
Category: Local News
This is stupid. If the PACT government is going to open the borders on November 20, 2021 there is no reason to cancel this event.
Come on PACT, we’re ready for this !! – borders are opening a week after, this would be a perfect opportunity to soft test the late stage fundamentals of ‘The Plan’
Is this what our Tourism partners want? Seriously, I thought we were told to just live with COVID-19 as we have to open up for our tourism market to survive. Why are we now canceling events while COVID is so “easy” for us all to live with?
Dude, can you imagine how hard it must be to seek sponsorship for a party during a pandemic? It’s not only about social distancing. It’s also about the feasibility and finances of hosting such a large festival.
Sink it for ever.
Funny how no one ever complained about all the males wearing make up before…tings that u go hmmmmmm
Go to the beach Saturday morning w a breakfast picnic + support the swimmers. It’s still pretty special.
Good, all these pirates annoy me. Smug, self loving kids.
I’ve heard that local bars are doing an unofficial one. Great work guys, again putting your $$ ahead of the livelihoods of the many. Unmitigated disaster.
CID(I)OTs
Does the second “I” stand for Intelligence or something else?
I’m confused. Can we still get nekked in the streets and rub up on strangers or not?
Dumba$$ That’s Batabano and CayMas not Pirate’s Week. Pay attention Bobo
See now that’s where you wrong. More people have been murdered at Pirates Week than Batabano and CayMas combined. Prove me wrong.
Wait…are you trying to make a point about nakedness or murder? Asking for a friend.