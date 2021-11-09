COVID sinks Pirates Week Festival

(CNS): Officials from the Ministry of Culture have announced that the annual Pirates Week Festival is cancelled, with the exception of the 41st Pirates Week 5k Sea Swim on Saturday, 13 November, which starts at 7am at Governor’s Beach, with registration from 6am to 6:45am. Discussions are underway for possible firework displays in various districts, but the landing, parade and district day activities have been postponed due to safety concerns with the ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

No replacement date has been set. Unofficial private sector events are still scheduled in and around George Town, but the traditional pirate party has been impacted for a second year by the virus.