COVID pill approved by UK health agency

(CNS): The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. On Thursday Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended that the drug, Molnupiravir, be administered by physicians as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms. This is the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved, which is an important breakthrough.

The pill, originally developed to treat flu, can be taken at home and it is expected to be prescribed to vulnerable patients to take twice per day. In clinical trials it cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by about half.

“The first global authorization of Molnupiravir is a major achievement.” said Merck CEO Robert Davis. “We will continue to move with both rigor and urgency to bring Molnupiravir to patients around the world as quickly as possible,”